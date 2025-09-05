NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 5, 2025): For many players, Wordle's daily puzzle has become a must-do, giving them a quick and satisfying mental workout. Puzzle #1539 is available in the game today, September 5, 2025. If your first guesses didn't quite work out, you're in the right place. If you need it, this article is where you can find non-spoiler Wordle hints and the final answer. We're here to help you continue your winning streak and claim that coveted green grid. The goal is to get you back on track without completely giving away the fun of the solve. How to Play the New York Times Wordle? The New York Times Wordle is a simple word puzzle game that you can play in your browser. You have six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the game tells you what you got right and wrong with colors.

A green square means the letter is correct and in the right place.

A yellow square means the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

A gray square means the letter is not in the word at all. To win, you need to use the feedback wisely to get rid of wrong letters and make your choices more limited with each new guess. The Hints for Today’s Wordle for September 5, 2025 It's okay if you get stuck on Wordle #1539 for a while. Sometimes you just need a little push to get your mind going in the right direction. We’ve broken down a few non-spoiler hints to help you keep your streak alive and solve the puzzle yourself. What is the Wordle Word about Today? The word for today is a verb that means to take a firm hold or grip on something. You might also use it to describe the act of understanding a concept fully.

What Letters are in Today’s Wordle? Today’s word contains one vowel. There are no repeated letters in the word. The single vowel in the word is 'I'. The word also contains two of the most common consonants in the English language. What is the Starting Letter of the Word Today? The first letter of today's Wordle is D. What is the Answer for Wordle #1539? If you’ve used the hints and are still struggling, or you’ve exhausted all your guesses, it's time for the big reveal. It's better to know the answer than to lose your streak! The answer to Wordle #1539 on September 5, 2025, is DRIFT. Wordle Answers from Archives Wordle Hint for September 4, 2025 #1538: BLEND

Wordle Hint for September 3, 2025 #1537: FETCH

Wordle Hint for September 2, 2025 #1536: MIGHT

Wordle Hint for September 1, 2025 #1535: LEAST