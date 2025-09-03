IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Wordle Today #1337: Check Hints and Answer for September 3, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Sep 3, 2025, 02:13 EDT

Wordle #1537 answer for September 3, 2025, is a five-letter word that refers to an act of retrieving or bringing something back. The puzzle is available on the New York Times website. Discover hints and the final answer to solve the daily challenge and keep your streak going.

The NYT Wordle answer today, for September 3, 2025 starts with ‘F’.
The NYT Wordle answer today, for September 3, 2025 starts with ‘F’.

NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 3, 2025): A new day and a new Wordle puzzle are here! For fans of the daily five-letter word game, solving the challenge is a satisfying start to the day. Today's puzzle, Wordle #1537, can be a bit tricky, but with the right approach, it's easily solvable. Uncover the answer without breaking your win streak with us. We'll start with some hints and tips, and then we'll give you the last word, which will help you get the best score today. Our tips will help you win this NYT puzzle game, no matter how good you are at it.

What is the Hint for Wordle Today, September 3, 2025?

Here are some hints for Wordle #1537 that won't give anything away and will help you get back on track if you're stuck:

  • There is only one vowel in the Wordle word.

  • The first letter is an "F."

  • The last letter is "H."

  • People often use this word when they play with their dogs.

  • There are no repeated letters today.

What is Today's Wordle Answer?

If the hints weren't enough and you're ready for the full solution, here is the answer for Wordle #1537.

The Wordle answer for September 3, 2025, is FETCH.

Wordle answer September 3 2025

How to Improve Your NYT Wordle Game? 

Here are some useful hints to help you improve your game and figure out the puzzle with fewer guesses:

  • Pick a word with a lot of vowels and letters that are used a lot, like "RAISE" or "STARE." This gets rid of a lot of choices right away.

  • Use the feedback from the gray, yellow, and green tiles to make your next guess. Your best tool is the colors. Don't use any letters that are grayed out in your next guesses.

  • Many of the answers to Wordle have a letter that appears more than once. This could happen, especially if you get a yellow tile for a letter that is common.

  • Think about how letters and words often fit together. Five-letter words often end with "CH," "TH," or "SH."

Wordle Answer from Archives

You can keep winning now that you've solved today's Wordle. Follow these tips and daily hints to get really good at the game and enjoy the daily NYT Wordle challenge. Good luck with tomorrow's puzzle!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags