NYT Wordle hint and answer (August 30, 2025): For many of us, the first thing we do on a Saturday morning is open up the New York Times Games page to take on the daily Wordle challenge. Today's puzzle, #1533, might just be one of those that makes you scratch your head. The word itself isn't uncommon, but the way the letters are put together could be very hard to figure out. Don't worry if your usual words aren't working. Let's read some more hints and clues that will help you get back on track and keep your streak going.

Wordle #1533: Hints and Clues for August 30, 2025

Here are some tips to help you narrow down your choices and get closer to the right answer.

What is the first letter of the answer to today's Wordle?

The letter "E" starts the word.