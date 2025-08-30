NYT Wordle hint and answer (August 30, 2025): For many of us, the first thing we do on a Saturday morning is open up the New York Times Games page to take on the daily Wordle challenge. Today's puzzle, #1533, might just be one of those that makes you scratch your head. The word itself isn't uncommon, but the way the letters are put together could be very hard to figure out. Don't worry if your usual words aren't working. Let's read some more hints and clues that will help you get back on track and keep your streak going.
Wordle #1533: Hints and Clues for August 30, 2025
Here are some tips to help you narrow down your choices and get closer to the right answer.
What is the first letter of the answer to today's Wordle?
The letter "E" starts the word.
Are there any letters that repeat in today's Wordle word?
Yes, the letter "E" is in today's word twice.
What is the last letter of the Wordle from August 30, 2025?
The letter "E" is at the end of the word.
What Does Today’s Wordle Word Mean?
The word is a verb that means to make someone happy, proud, or joyful. You might be "elated" by some good news.
What are the Vowels in Today’s Wordle Answer?
There are three vowels in today’s word: E, A, and another E.
Wordle Answer Today, for August 30, 2025
If you've exhausted all your guesses or simply can't wait any longer, the answer is here. Take a deep breath, and congratulations on your victory!
The answer to NYT Wordle Today (#1533) is…
ELATE
This Wordle word stands for a strong sense of happiness, joy, or satisfaction.
Wordle Answers from Archives
-
Wordle Hint for August 29, 2025 #1532: GRAFT
-
Wordle Hint for August 28, 2025 #1531: SPLIT
-
Wordle Hint for August 27, 2025 #1530: TOWER
It can be hard to solve today's Wordle puzzle, #1533, especially with the double-letter challenge. To find the answer, remember to use a strong starting word and pay close attention to where the green and yellow letters are.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation