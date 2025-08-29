NYT Puzzle #1532 is the daily Wordle game for August 29, 2025, and a lot of people are having trouble with it. There aren't any hard double letters in this word, but the fact that the first letter is less common and there is only one vowel can confuse even the best players. If your usual starting word didn't hit the mark, you're not alone. Our goal is to help you uncover the correct solution and maintain that perfect winning streak without wasting all six of your attempts. What are the Hints for Today’s Wordle (#1532)? We know you're here for the clues, not the final answer right away. So, here are a few graded hints, starting with a general clue and getting more specific. Use these to find the solution yourself and protect your daily streak. The word is a noun or a verb. It can mean a piece of skin or a part of a plant.

The Wordle word contains a single vowel.

Today’s Wordle begins with the letter 'G'.

This word can also mean to join or secure something, or to dishonestly gain something.

The answer for Wordle #1532 is revealed below. Do not scroll down if you want to solve the puzzle on your own. What is the Answer for Wordle Today? Have you exhausted your guesses and still can't figure it out? Don't worry; we've got your back. The answer to the NYT Wordle puzzle #1532 for August 29, 2025, is "GRAFT." What does the Wordle Answer GRAFT mean? There are many meanings for the word GRAFT. As a noun, it can mean a piece of living tissue that is transplanted surgically. In botany, it's a shoot or bud that is joined to a plant. As a verb, it can also mean to join or insert something. But in politics, it's more common to talk about getting money or an advantage through dishonest or illegal means. The word is an interesting one because it’s a great example of a five-letter word with multiple, distinct meanings.