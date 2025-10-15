In India, World Students Day is celebrated on the 15th of October every year and is a day that honours the birthday of the late President and famous scientist, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This day is devoted to students and the place of education in the development of a progressive society. On this day, it is aimed to inspire the youthful minds to chase and achieve excellence and innovation in their areas of choice such as Dr Kalam had in mind. Although most people think that the United Nations chose October 15 as the World Students Day, the UN takes the first week of October 15 as the International Day of Rural Women, and the students' day is not recognised. On a Honouring of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, posted on X.com "Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned…an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate."

World Students’ Day 2025: Honouring the ‘Missile Man of India’ Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who is also called the “Missile Man of India”, contributed immensely to the programmes of space and defence in India. Other than his science, he was very much involved with students and school. He had preferred to call himself a teacher even after being the 11th President of India in the period between 2002 and 2007. Up to his death in 2015, he still kept in contact with young minds. What is Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s education, and when did he begin his work? Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on 15th October, 1931, in a small town in Tamil Nadu, Rameswaram and was born in a poor family. His father was the owner of a boat and an imam in the nearby mosque, and his mother was the house manager. Although the family did not have a lot, young Kalam was inquisitive and persistent since childhood. He finished his education in Schwartz Higher Secondary School, Ramanathapuram and graduated in physics in St Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli, in 1954.

He took aeronautical engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) because of his interest in flight. What is the Legacy and work of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam? In 1960, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to work on the prototypes of a hovercraft, but later transferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where he headed the first satellite launch vehicle (SLV-III) of India. During his leadership, India managed to launch the Rohini satellite into orbit in the year 1980, his move that proved to put India on its own feet in the domain of space. He later came back to DRDO to head the integrated missile programme in the country and got himself the status of the Missile Man of India.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as the 11th President of India in 2002, and he served his term till 2007. His tenure was one of accessibility, humility and closeness with the citizens, particularly the youth.

He made the very formal position a far more functional stage of conversation and inspiration, regularly speaking to students and encouraging them to dream big. He had a vision about India that he had discussed in his book India 2020, which was the transformation of India into a developed nation in terms of education, science as well and innovation.

Since the end of his presidency, Kalam was still very active in academic and research institutions. He also spoke to students in various parts of India, often starting his speech with some of his own life stories, how he managed to stay strong, support others and how imagination helps. Among the officially documented encounters was his address at Tiruppur in 2003, where he talked of noble leadership and indomitable spirit.

In his later life, Kalam had personal targets of meeting and inspiring more than one lakh students in the whole country. He had the opinion that India could only progress based on the creativity and boldness of its young population, and education was the best instrument to open this door. Why is World Students' Day celebrated on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday? The World Students Day is observed on the 15th of October in remembrance of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam due to his immense efforts in promoting education and inspiring the youth in India. He was a scientist, a teacher and the 11th President of India, though he considered himself a teacher. He was passionate about teaching and dealing with young people, which made him receive the tribute, although there is a widespread misunderstanding regarding who officially made the announcement.

The significance of Dr. Kalam's birthday The World Students Day honours the following aspects of the legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam: Education passion: Dr. Kalam was very passionate about education and felt that students were the future of a great nation and that education was the key to their potential. His life was dedicated to students' empowerment in order to achieve their potential.

Youth motivation: He was famously referred to as the Missile Man of India; he used education to paint tall dreams on the minds of millions of young people to realize the dreams they had. He advised students to be inquisitive, imaginative, and strong.

Humble beginnings: His bio-data, having started in a humble background in Rameswaram and becoming president, is a great testament that with perseverance and educating oneself, any dream can be realised.

Motivation principles: He was an inspiring writer and speaker, who, by way of his books like Wings of fire and Ignited Minds, encouraged the youth to adopt such virtues as integrity, curiosity and serving society.