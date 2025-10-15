Top 10 Animals with the Largest Horns

40.7 in (spread), 37.5 in long

48 in long, 48 in (spread)

53 in long, 39 in (spread)

83 in (spread), 60 in long

Up to 13 ft 10 in (spread)

Horns are some of nature's most spectacular examples of evolutionary adaptations, used for defense, courtship, and dominance displays in many animal species. Certain creatures are particularly noted for the sheer size of horns, which can grow quite long and wide. Not only are these impressive to behold, but they also provide information about the animal's adaptations and social behavior. Read along to know more about the top 10 biggest-horned animals, featuring species ranging from humongous bovines to wild goats that carry nature's biggest headgear.

Note: Measurements are approximate; spread refers to tip-to-tip distance.

Asian Water Buffalo

Source: National Geographic

Guinness record holder for longest horns (up to 13 feet, 10 inches tip-to-tip).

Indigenous to India and Southeast Asia; horns swirl out in an impressive semicircle.

Moose

Source: The Canadian Encyclopedia

Largest member of the deer family, with antlers branching up to 83 inches wide.

Antlers are only found on males, which are broad, flat, and employed in violent struggles.

Greater Kudu

Source: Nairobi National Park

African antelope with long, spiraled horns that reach 74 inches measured along the curve.

Horns are present only in males and are employed in dominance fights.

Markhor

Source: Vecteezy

Native to Central Asia, wild goat; males have corkscrew horns up to 63 inches.

National animal of Pakistan, famous for its impressive twisted horns.