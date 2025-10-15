Dallin H. Oaks New Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ: In a historic announcement from Salt Lake City, Utah, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has named President Dallin H. Oaks as its 18th president and prophet. He marked a new chapter in the church’s global leadership. Watch highlights from Tuesday’s live broadcast in which President Dallin Harris Oaks was announced as the 18th president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His counselors will be Presidents Henry B. Eyring and D. Todd Christofferson.



Visit the link… pic.twitter.com/YNETdRvr4w — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) October 15, 2025 The announcement came Tuesday morning, and drew attention from members across the United States and beyond. In addition, thousands of people tuned in through television, radio, and digital broadcasts. Moreover, Presidents Henry B. Eyring and D. Todd Christofferson were called as counselors in the First Presidency.

The news has quickly dominated local headlines across Utah and neighbouring states, generating significant online traffic as people search for updates on the church’s new presidency. Let us explore more about who Dallin H. Oaks is, how he became the new president and his leadership. Who Is Dallin H. Oaks? President Dallin Harris Oaks is no stranger to leadership within the Church. He has served in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for over 40 years. Since then, he is deeply respected for his unwavering faith, keen intellect, and dedication to gospel service. He was born in Provo, Utah , in 1932 , and built a distinguished career before entering full-time Church service.

He graduated from the University of Chicago Law School , and served as a Utah Supreme Court Justice.

Later, he presided over Brigham Young University as its president.

He is known for his calm demeanour and powerful oratory. Moreover, President Oaks has long been a guiding figure within the Church, addressing critical social, family, and spiritual topics through his sermons and leadership. His ministry has been marked by an emphasis on faith, resilience, and unity, principles that have earned him deep admiration across generations of Church members. Inside His Life, Faith, and Ministry In an exclusive look published by The Church News, President Oaks’s life and faith journey are portrayed as deeply intertwined with his love for the gospel and family. Moreover, colleagues describe him as a man of discipline and compassion. Apart from this, he is an individual who balances doctrinal firmness with genuine empathy. Over the decades, President Oaks has spoken extensively about strengthening homes, protecting freedom of religion, and nurturing moral values in a rapidly changing world. His approach combines the wisdom of a jurist with the humility of a spiritual teacher, and positions him as a leader uniquely prepared for today’s challenges.

A New First Presidency Announced Alongside President Oaks, the new First Presidency was introduced during Tuesday’s live announcement. The leadership changes represent continuity and renewal within the Church’s global administration, which continues to expand across continents. As the Church enters this new era under President Oaks’s direction, Latter-day Saints around the world look forward to guidance and inspiration rooted in faith, integrity, and service. Looking Ahead With the Church’s headquarters nestled in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah’s spiritual heart once again becomes the centre of attention alongside its bustling traffic, sports, weather, and local updates dominating daily headlines. As the world takes note of this moment in religious leadership, President Dallin H. Oaks’s steady hand promises continuity, compassion, and clarity of purpose. His message remains one of hope: that faith and community, when guided by divine inspiration, can bring light to a world in need of peace and unity.