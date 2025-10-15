What is Google's $9B AI Growth Project for South Carolina Tech? Google has announced a landmark $9 billion investment to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure in South Carolina by 2027, marking one of the largest tech initiatives in the state’s history. The strategy centers around enhancing Google’s Berkeley County data center and constructing two new facilities in Dorchester County, helping to power America’s next generation of AI services and cloud computing. According to official releases, Google’s digital presence supported over $6.4 billion in South Carolina’s economic activity last year. This major spending not only symbolizes a boost for state tech ambitions but also represents a turning point for workforce development and economic resilience in the region. Google’s $9B AI Growth Project

Google's $9B AI Growth Project will transform South Carolina into a national tech infrastructure hub. The expansion includes the continued development of the Berkeley County campus and two major new sites in Dorchester County, bringing large-scale cloud and AI capabilities to the area. Google’s $9B investment also supports local energy affordability programs, improving infrastructure and making power for digital innovation accessible and sustainable. Since 2007, Google’s total spending in the state exceeds $4.5 billion, with the latest push designed to strengthen the Palmetto State’s AI capabilities even further. Google’s AI Growth Project: Revolutionary Economic and Workforce Impacts Job growth and skills training sit at the heart of this initiative. More than 100,000 South Carolinians have received digital skills training with Google’s support.

The new investment will further increase apprenticeship and career opportunities, particularly in tech and the energy sector.

The company is providing grants to train over 160 electrical apprentices, aiming to boost the number of new electricians by nearly 150%.

In 2024 alone, Google contributed $6.4 billion in economic impact within the state, supporting businesses, nonprofits, and digital creators. South Carolina’s Role in AI Innovation South Carolina is emerging as a key player in the digital economy. The region is home to vital undersea internet cables, like Firmina and Nuvem in Myrtle Beach, delivering high-speed global connectivity. Google's infrastructure will enhance both local performance and global reach for businesses and organizations using AI and cloud technology. Strategic investments ensure South Carolina remains competitive as a tech and innovation leader nationwide.