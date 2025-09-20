Who Owns Google in 2025? Read about Alphabet Inc.!

Who Owns Google? Google is the go-to search engine for internet users and tops the U.S. search engine market. It was founded by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September, 1998. Making 2025 the “27th Anniversary of Google” with Google releasing New Chrome AI Features. The mission of the founders of Google was “to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

According to the World Population Review, Google receives over 24.9 Billion U.S. Google users in a month. Every question we have can be answered to us in just a click. So, let me ask this question “Who Owns Google Now?” Read on to learn about Alphabet Inc., its unique ownership, key leaders, and how Google remains a global tech giant amid evolving governance.

Did You Know? Google used to process 10 thousand search queries in 1998. But now it processes more than 5 trillion searches annually, according to the Google Reports of 2025.