Who Owns Google in 2025? Read about Alphabet Inc.!

By Alisha Louis
Sep 20, 2025, 18:11 EDT

Who owns Google in 2025? Google tops the U.S. search engine market and receives over 24.9 Billion U.S. Google users in a month. Learn about Alphabet Inc., its unique ownership, key leaders, and how Google remains a global tech giant amid evolving governance.

Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States.
Who Owns Google? Google is the go-to search engine for internet users and tops the U.S. search engine market. It was founded by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September, 1998. Making 2025 the “27th Anniversary of Google” with Google releasing New Chrome AI Features. The mission of the founders of Google was “to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.” 

According to the World Population Review, Google receives over 24.9 Billion U.S. Google users in a month. Every question we have can be answered to us in just a click. So, let me ask this question “Who Owns Google Now?” Read on to learn about Alphabet Inc., its unique ownership, key leaders, and how Google remains a global tech giant amid evolving governance.

Did You Know? Google used to process 10 thousand search queries in 1998. But now it processes more than 5 trillion searches annually, according to the Google Reports of 2025.

Who Owns Google in 2025?

Google is the largest and most well-known subsidiary of the multinational technology conglomerate, Alphabet Inc. It is the direct owner of Google. Alphabet Inc. is a diversified technology conglomerate which manages multiple companies including Google, Waymo, and Verily. 

Aspect

Details
Google Owner

 

Alphabet Inc.

Stock Classes

Class A, Class B (insider voting), Class C

Majority Voting Power

Larry Page & Sergey Brin via Class B shares

CEO of Google & Alphabet

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet’s Business Segments 

Google Services, Google Cloud, Other Bets, and Google Services

What is Alphabet Inc.?

The Alphabet Inc. was created on October 2, 2015, as a holding company for Google and its various other ventures. The idea behind Alphabet was to make the diverse collection of businesses "cleaner and more accountable" for their operations. 

This reorganization allows each subsidiary to innovate independently, supported by centralized resources and governance. As Google's core internet services are vast in themselves, the co-founders employ a triple-class share system: Class A and Class C shares are publicly traded. 

  • Class A is held by regular investors, institutional shareholders, and insiders who own voting power.

  • Class B is held exclusively by insiders, mainly co-founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and some key executives.

  • Class C shares are publicly traded shares with no voting rights, mostly owned by the general public and institutional investors.

Who is the CEO of Google?

Sundar Pichai serves as CEO of both Google and Alphabet, leading day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives. He took over from Larry Page in 2019, maintaining Google’s focus on AI, search, and cloud computing while steering Alphabet’s broader ambitions.

Conclusion

Alphabet Inc.’s unique ownership structure balances founder control with public investment, enabling Google to remain a tech titan in 2025. With Sundar Pichai at the helm, both Google and Alphabet continue to push innovation, adapting to future challenges while shaping technology’s global landscape.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    FAQs

    • Who is the founder of Google? 
      +
      Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998 which emerged to be one of the most popular search engines worldwide.
    • What is Alphabet Inc.? 
      +
      Alphabet Inc. is a large multinational conglomerate created in 2015 to better manage Google and its other experimental subsidiaries to focus on the long-term vision of each company.
    • Who owns Google?
      +
      The owner of Google is Alphabet Inc. which is a multinational technology conglomerate created on October 2, 2015, to manage Google and its various subsidiaries.

