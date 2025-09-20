Who Owns Google in 2025? Read about Alphabet Inc.!

Who Owns Google? Google is the go-to search engine for internet users and tops the U.S. search engine market. It was founded by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September, 1998. Making 2025 the “27th Anniversary of Google” with Google releasing New Chrome AI Features. The mission of the founders of Google was “to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.”
According to the World Population Review, Google receives over 24.9 Billion U.S. Google users in a month. Every question we have can be answered to us in just a click. So, let me ask this question “Who Owns Google Now?” Read on to learn about Alphabet Inc., its unique ownership, key leaders, and how Google remains a global tech giant amid evolving governance.
Did You Know? Google used to process 10 thousand search queries in 1998. But now it processes more than 5 trillion searches annually, according to the Google Reports of 2025.
Who Owns Google in 2025?
Google is the largest and most well-known subsidiary of the multinational technology conglomerate, Alphabet Inc. It is the direct owner of Google. Alphabet Inc. is a diversified technology conglomerate which manages multiple companies including Google, Waymo, and Verily.
What is Alphabet Inc.?
The Alphabet Inc. was created on October 2, 2015, as a holding company for Google and its various other ventures. The idea behind Alphabet was to make the diverse collection of businesses "cleaner and more accountable" for their operations.
This reorganization allows each subsidiary to innovate independently, supported by centralized resources and governance. As Google's core internet services are vast in themselves, the co-founders employ a triple-class share system: Class A and Class C shares are publicly traded.
-
Class A is held by regular investors, institutional shareholders, and insiders who own voting power.
-
Class B is held exclusively by insiders, mainly co-founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and some key executives.
-
Class C shares are publicly traded shares with no voting rights, mostly owned by the general public and institutional investors.
Who is the CEO of Google?
Sundar Pichai serves as CEO of both Google and Alphabet, leading day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives. He took over from Larry Page in 2019, maintaining Google’s focus on AI, search, and cloud computing while steering Alphabet’s broader ambitions.
Conclusion
Alphabet Inc.’s unique ownership structure balances founder control with public investment, enabling Google to remain a tech titan in 2025. With Sundar Pichai at the helm, both Google and Alphabet continue to push innovation, adapting to future challenges while shaping technology’s global landscape.
