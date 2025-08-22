New Agentic Features on Google AI Mode Search, Read Here!

Google is fundamentally transforming the traditional search experience with the launch of new agentic capabilities within its Google AI Mode in Search. For years, search has been a passive, one-way conversation where users painstakingly craft queries to get a list of links. Now, with the introduction of new features powered by the Google AI Ultra model, the search experience is becoming an active, two-way dialogue where the AI can take action on your behalf. This shift, driven by projects like Project Mariner, allows for a more fluid and intuitive interaction. This new approach to the AI search experience not only provides concise answers but also performs complex tasks, marking a major leap in how we interact with information and technology. Read About- How will Google's $1 billion investment train U.S. students in AI? Explained!

How do Google AI Mode's new agentic capabilities simplify tasks? Google AI Mode's new agentic capabilities are designed to simplify multi-step tasks by doing the "legwork" for you. Instead of just giving you information, the AI can now act as an assistant. For example, you can use conversational AI to ask about AI restaurant reservations for a specific date, time, and cuisine, and the AI will search across multiple platforms to find real-time availability. It can also assist with AI travel planning by combining different requirements, such as finding a hotel and a nearby restaurant that meets your preferences. This functionality, which is a key part of Project Mariner, streamlines the entire process, linking you directly to the final booking page. How will Google AI Mode use your interests to provide personalized results?

The new Google AI Mode is designed to provide a truly personalized search experience. For U.S. users who opt-in, the system can use previous conversations, as well as data from your Search and Google Maps integration activity, to infer your unique preferences and interests. For instance, if you often search for Italian food or places with outdoor seating, the AI search experience can use that information to deliver tailored results for new restaurant suggestions. This allows the AI to understand your context and preferences, providing a more relevant and useful response that is uniquely customized for you. Where is Google AI Mode now available and what's next for its global rollout? Google's AI Mode in Search is now available in over 180 countries and territories. Initially, its most powerful AI search experience was limited to the U.S., U.K., and India, but Google has rapidly expanded its rollout globally. While the new agentic capabilities for restaurant reservations are currently an experiment available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S., the company has stated its intent to expand this functionality to more users and to include other actions like booking local service appointments and event tickets. This rapid rollout underscores Google's commitment to making this powerful conversational AI experience accessible to a global audience.