Google AI Mode Search: What are New Ways to Learn and Explore?

Google's AI Mode was first rolled out in the United States on 20th May, 2025. Now, this AI mode in search is revolutionising how students in the U.S. learn and explore. It offers features like Canvas for planning, Search Live with video, PDF uploads, generative summaries, and more. This will be very efficient for information access and educational experiences across the U.S., and it prepares students for the time back to school. This article delves into these innovations, showcasing how AI Mode transforms.

Jul 30, 2025, 05:24 EDT

The innovative approach of Google AI Mode Search is rapidly shaping how users in the United States, especially students and teachers, learn and explore complex themes. Moving beyond the traditional ten links, the AI mode increases state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to provide more direct, detailed, and interactive answers.

AI Mode aims to deliver AI-generated snapshots of information directly within search results, unlike traditional search methods. It's designed to understand more complex, and provide structured answers by pulling information from a wide range of web sources. This allows users to explore topics in greater depth without needing to click through multiple websites.

What is AI Mode in Search?

AI Mode is Google's advanced search experience, which is powered by its sophisticated Gemini AI models.  AI Mode aims to deliver AI-generated snapshots of information directly within search results, unlike traditional search methods. It's designed to understand more complex, multi-part questions and provide structured answers by pulling information from a wide range of web sources. This allows users to explore topics in greater depth, often without needing to click through multiple websites.

How Does AI Mode Enhance Learning and Exploration?

Google's AI Mode in Search introduces several key features that significantly enhance the learning and exploration process, making it more intuitive and efficient for users in the U.S. These innovations move beyond simple web links to offer more comprehensive and interactive ways to engage with information:

1. Generative AI Summaries (AI Overviews)

For complex queries, AI Mode can provide a comprehensive, AI-generated overview of a topic directly at the top of the search results. This "AI Overview" distills information from multiple sources into an easy-to-understand summary, complete with citations to the original web pages. This saves users time and helps them quickly grasp core concepts. AI Overviews are now used by over a billion people monthly across more than 40 languages.

2. Conversational Search

Users can engage in a back-and-forth dialogue with AI Mode, asking follow-up questions to delve deeper into a subject. The AI remembers the context of the conversation, allowing for more nuanced exploration and clarification of complex ideas. This mimics a tutoring experience, adapting to the user's learning path. You can ask complex, multi-part questions that previously would have required several separate searches.

3. Multi-modal Input (Images and PDFs)

AI Mode allows users to ask questions using text, voice, or even images and PDFs. For instance, you can upload a PDF of lecture slides or a research report and ask specific questions about its content. Further, AI will pull the relevant insights and link back to specific sections within the document. This capability is launching on desktop browsers soon.

You can also point your camera at a diagram or a historical artifact and ask a question through Search Live with Video Input, getting real-time, visual answers and relevant web links. This feature is rolling out on mobile devices in the U.S. for users in the AI Mode Labs experiment.

4. Deep Search

For highly complex or unique research questions, AI Mode's "Deep Search" functionality can perform hundreds of simultaneous searches across disparate pieces of information. It then synthesises these findings into a comprehensive, fully-cited report, saving researchers and students hours of manual work. This is powered by advanced Gemini models like Gemini 2.5 Pro.

5. Integration with Planning Tools (Canvas)

A new "Canvas" feature within AI Mode allows users to organise projects and study plans directly within Google Search. Users can initiate a project, ask AI Mode for assistance, and refine their plans through conversational prompts. This tool is designed to help manage multiple pieces of information across different sessions.

6. "Ask Google about this page" in Chrome

This is a new Lens integration within the Chrome browser that allows users to highlight any element on a webpage. This can be done through text, image, diagram, and ask Google questions about it. The AI provides an overview in a side panel, enabling contextual learning directly from the browser content. This feature will soon allow follow-up questions through AI Mode.

Traditional Search Vs Google’s AI Mode 

AI Mode in Search fundamentally changes how students, educators, and lifelong learners in the U.S. access and process information. For instance, students can perform PDF analysisorganise projects, and manage learning schedules. Similarly, for educators, they can streamline lesson preparation by extracting key information, answer student questions more effectively using AI-powered insights, and understand research papers more effectively. The table below shows how efficient Google’s AI mode is from traditional searches, which often provide a list of links: 

Aspect of Learning

Traditional Search

AI Mode in Search

Information Access

List of links, manual synthesis

Direct AI-generated summaries, synthesised answers

Query Complexity

Best for simple, keyword-based queries

Handles complex, multi-part questions conversationally

Engagement

Passive clicking, reading

Interactive dialogue, multi-modal input, visual aids

Research Depth

Requires navigating many sources

Deep Search for comprehensive reports, cited insights

Planning/Organisation

External tools needed

Integrated Canvas for project and study planning

How Does Google Ensure Accuracy and Responsible Use in AI Mode?

Google emphasises that AI Mode, while powerful, is still experimental and may occasionally produce inaccuracies. To ensure reliability, Google ensures the following:

  • AI Overviews are designed to be "grounded" in high-quality web results, with citations provided for verification.

  • Users are encouraged to provide feedback on responses, which helps Google improve the AI models.

  • Google states that data used to train and improve generative AI experiences in Search is disconnected from user accounts, with automated tools removing identifying or sensitive personal information.

This ongoing innovation in the world of artificial intelligence promises to reshape educational practices and foster a more informed society.

    FAQs

    • Can AI Mode in Search replace traditional learning resources like textbooks or teachers? 
      +
      No, AI Mode in Search is designed to be a powerful supplementary tool. It enhances learning by providing quick summaries, personalized explanations, and efficient research capabilities.
    • How does AI Mode in Search handle my data or privacy? 
      +
      Google states that data used to improve AI experiences in Search is disconnected from user accounts, and automated tools are used to remove sensitive personal information. They emphasize that privacy is a priority in the development of these features.
    • Is Google's AI Mode in Search available to everyone in the U.S.? 
      +
      AI Mode is largely available to users aged 18 and above in English in the U.S. Some of the newest, cutting-edge features might be rolling out first to users opted into Google's "AI Mode Labs" experiment.

