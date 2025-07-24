Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Today's Wordle, puzzle #1496 for July 24, 2025, presents a unique challenge for players worldwide. This daily five-letter word puzzle, acquired by The New York Times, continues to captivate enthusiasts seeking a fun brain teaser. Our guide provides exclusive hints and reveals the answer. So that you can conquer today's Wordle grid, no matter where you play.

Jul 24, 2025, 08:08 EDT
The Wordle answer for today, July 24, 2025, starts with the letter “Q.”
NYT Wordle Today Hint: The Wordle #1496 puzzle for today is live and could test your ability to deduce and use vocabulary to the fullest. As always, the anticipation builds with each guess, pushing players to think critically about letter placements and common word structures. Understanding today's special quiz is essential to finding the answer, whether your goal is to maintain your perfect streak or just to enjoy the daily mental workout.

Wordle Hint Today for July 24, 2025

Having trouble with Wordle #1496? Don't worry! Here are a few thoughtfully chosen hints to help you along without giving away the solution. Use these hints to refine your options and make your next guess count.

Are There Any Vowels in Today’s Wordle?

Yes, there are three vowels in today's Wordle. A, U, and E are these.

Does the Wordle Today Contain Double Letters? 

No, there are no repeating or double letters in the Wordle for July 24, 2025.

What’s the First Letter in Today’s Wordle?

'Q' is the initial letter of the word for Wordle #1496.

Wordle Clue No. 1496

A sudden, strong shaking that is frequently connected to natural phenomena or a strong sense of fear can be described by today's Wordle. It's also something that can be measured in magnitudes.

What is the Wordle Answer Today for July 24, 2025?

If you've exhausted your guesses or simply can't wait any longer, the moment of truth has arrived. The answer to Wordle puzzle #1496 for Thursday, July 24, 2025, is:

QUAKE

Today’s Wordle Difficulty 

Wordle #1496, "QUAKE," might be considered moderately challenging due to the less common starting letter 'Q' and the unique combination of vowels. Although the meaning is fairly obvious, some players may be confused by the letter distribution, which calls for careful consideration and strategic letter placement in order to solve within the six allotted attempts.

How to Play the NYT Wordle Puzzle Online?

The NYT Wordle puzzle is simple to solve and entertaining to play. A new five-letter word is selected every day. You can guess the word six times. The tiles change color to offer feedback following each guess:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Until you figure out the mystery word, use this feedback to improve your next guesses by removing letters that aren't correct and placing those that are.

How to Play Wordle Game More than Once a Day?

The easiest way to play NYT wordle more than once a day is through subscription. It allows you to access more than 1,400 previous wordle puzzles from their archive. But, if you do not have subscribed to the NYT games yet and are done with today's word, there are several other methods to continue your word-guessing game: 

  1. Numerous unofficial websites host vast archives of past Wordle puzzles. A simple search for "Wordle archive" will lead you to some of those reliable options. 
  2. Many independent developers have created Wordle-inspired games that remove the daily limit, allowing you to play as many puzzles as you desire in a single sitting.
  3. Another tech-savy option is using a browser's "Incognito" or "Private Browse" mode. They help you to play current day's Wordle multiple times without affecting your statistics on the main page. 

Wordle Answers from This Week

Catch up on the recent Wordle solutions and see if you managed to keep your streak alive:

Every Wordle puzzle improves your word game skills, regardless of how quickly you completed it today or how much help you needed. To continue your Wordle adventure, come back for more daily tips and solutions!

