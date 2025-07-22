NYT Wordle Today Hint: It is time for Wordle #1494 hint today for July 22, 2025. If you are like millions of other people, you are excited to show off your language skills. This easy but very interesting daily word game has become a favorite part of many people's routines around the world, giving them a quick boost of mental energy. No matter how long you've been playing Wordle, there's nothing like the rush of solving that five-letter puzzle. Let us get started with today's challenge and make sure your guessing skills are sharp! Hints for Today’s Wordle Answer for July 22, 2025 Here are some carefully chosen hints to help you find today's Wordle answer without giving it all away: Are there any Vowels in Today’s Wordle? Yes, Wordle hint number 1494 has only one vowel. Try to guess words that only have one "U."

Does the Wordle Today Have Double Letters? No, the answer to today's Wordle does not have any letters that are the same or double. There is only one of each of the five letters. What Does Today’s Wordle Answer Start with? The answer to today's Wordle starts with the letter B. Think of something that has been through a lot of heat or fire and is now dark, crisp, or broken. "Scorched" and "singed" are two words that mean the same thing. Wordle Answers Today for July 22, 2025 Are you ready to put all the clues together? The answer to Wordle #1494 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, is… BURNT Wordle Answers Today What is Wordle? Wordle is a simple but very addictive word puzzle that you can play online. Josh Wardle made the game for his partner, and The New York Times later bought it. Players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The game changes the color of the tiles after each guess: green for a letter in the right spot, yellow for a letter in the wrong spot, and gray for letters that aren't in the word at all. This simple, elegant feedback system makes it a compelling daily brain teaser enjoyed globally.

How to Play Wordle? This is how you can play NYT Wordle puzzle and improve your vocabulary game: Access the game through The New York Times Games website. Press Enter after typing a five-letter word. Pick a strong starting word that has a lot of common vowels and consonants to give yourself the best chance. Take extra care with these colors: Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Previous Wordle Answers for Review Looking back at past puzzles can sometimes offer insights or just satisfy your curiosity. Here are a few recent Wordle answers: