Who was Wiley Post, the first person to fly solo around the world?

The history of aviation is filled with daring pioneers who pushed the boundaries of human flight. Among them, Wiley Post stands out as a figure of remarkable courage and ingenuity. He was born with a natural mechanical aptitude and a deep fascination for airplanes. Post was an Oklahoma oilfield worker and wanted to become a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Service. Instead, he set the world record and became the first person to fly solo around the world in 1933. Learn more about Wiley Post, his interest in aviation and his world record flight. Read About- Who is Amelia Earhart? Check Early Life, Career & Historic Flights Who was Wiley Post? Wiley Post was born November 22, 1898 in Texas. He was an American aviator known for setting a world record for flying solo around the world and contributions to aviation technology. His interest in aviation began early. He first saw an aircraft in flight at the county fair in Lawton, Oklahoma in 1913. He worked as an oilfield worker and lost an eye in an oilfield accident. He used the settlement money to buy his first plane, fueling his passion for flying.

Who was the First Person to Fly Solo around the World? Wiley Post became the first person to fly solo around the world. He used an auto-pilot system and compass in place of his navigator. He achieved this incredible feat in his Lockheed Vega aircraft, the Winnie Mae. He began his solo journey from Floyd Bennett Field in New York on July 15, 1933. Flying eastward, he made several stops for fuel and repairs. He completed the circumnavigation when he landed back in New York on July 22, 1933. The flight covered 15,596 miles in 7 days, 18 hours, and 49 minutes, breaking his own previous record set with a navigator in 1931. This solo flight highlighted the value of new navigational tools like the autopilot and radio direction finder. How did Wiley Post discover Jet Streams? Wiley Post's discovery of jet streams happened during his pioneering high-altitude flights in the mid-1930s. To fly at extreme altitudes, he worked with B.F. Goodrich to develop one of the world's first practical pressurized suits. While flying his Winnie Mae aircraft at heights of 40,000 to 50,000 feet, he noticed surprisingly fast tailwinds that greatly increased his ground speed, sometimes reaching 340 mph. These strong, high-altitude winds were the jet streams. His observations provided crucial early insights into these powerful atmospheric currents, which aviators later learned to utilize for faster travel.