TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Form Registration Start at tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1: The TNEA 2025 counselling round 1 has started. The first round of counseling is for candidates ranked 1–39145. These applicants have until July 16 to finish the TNEA choice application procedure. You can find the online option filling link on tneaonline.org, the official TNEA 2025 website.

In order to complete the TNEA 2025 choice filling procedure, students must rank their top engineering colleges and courses. Seat allocations for the TNEA counseling 2025 are entirely merit-based, which means they are determined by your TNEA rank, community reservation, and selections made. When filling out the option form, it is crucial to note the order in which you put your preferences.

How To Apply For TNEA 2025 Round 1 Counselling?