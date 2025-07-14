JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Here

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for UP Polytechnic admissions 2025 on July 13, 2025. Applicants who took part in this counseling round can now use their application number and password to check their allotment status on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Between July 13 and July 15, 2025, the seat acceptance-cum-counseling cost must be paid by the selected candidates. From July 14 to July 16, 2025, required document verification at assigned district help centers will take place after the fee has been submitted in order to guarantee the seat. The deadline for withdrawing tickets assigned for Round 2 is July 17, 2025. Seat availability, preferences, and merit are the basis for the counseling. On July 18, round three choice filling will start.
What Is The Official Website For JEECUP Round 2 Result 2025?
Candidates can go to the official Website given below to check the JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT:
How To Download the Seat Allocation Results for JEECUP 2025 Round 2?
To view your JEECUP Round 2 counseling result, simply follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: On the webpage, click the "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result" link.
Step 3: Enter your security pin, password, and application number to log in.
Step 4: The screen will show the outcome of the seat allocation.
Step 5: Download and store the outcome for later use.
JEECUP 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates
Event
Date
Seat Allotment Result
Released (13th July 2025)
Fee Payment (Online)
13th – 15th July 2025
Document Verification
14th – 16th July 2025
Seat Withdrawal Option
17th July 2025
Choice Filling for Round 3
18th – 20th July 2025
Round 3 Seat Allotment
21st July 2025
Freeze/Float Option & Fee Payment
22nd – 24th July 2025
Final Document Verification
22nd – 25th July 2025
Seat Surrender (if applicable)
26th July 2025
What After JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment?
Accept the Seat: Applicants must pay the seat acceptance fee (Rs. 3,000) and counseling cost (Rs. 250) to confirm the seat they have been assigned.
Fee Payment: Only between July 13 and July 15, 2025, may fees be paid online.
Verification of Documents: From July 14–16, 2025, visit the authorized support centers for verification.
Option for Withdrawal: Candidates have until July 17, 2025, to make their withdrawal.
Provisional Admission Letter: Download the admission letter from the portal following payment of the fee and verification.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025: Seat Acceptance Fee
The seat acceptance fee is ₹3250, of which ₹3000 will be used for tuition and ₹250 for counseling. Through the link that the candidates have access to, the fee will be paid online. You can use UPI, debit/credit cards, or online banking to make the payment. There will never be a refund or transfer of the counseling cost.
