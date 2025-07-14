JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Here

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for UP Polytechnic admissions 2025 on July 13, 2025. Applicants who took part in this counseling round can now use their application number and password to check their allotment status on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Between July 13 and July 15, 2025, the seat acceptance-cum-counseling cost must be paid by the selected candidates. From July 14 to July 16, 2025, required document verification at assigned district help centers will take place after the fee has been submitted in order to guarantee the seat. The deadline for withdrawing tickets assigned for Round 2 is July 17, 2025. Seat availability, preferences, and merit are the basis for the counseling. On July 18, round three choice filling will start.