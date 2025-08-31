Gulab Jamun in English: Gulab Jamun is one of the most beloved Indian desserts, known for its soft texture and rich sweetness. It is made from khoya (reduced milk solids) or milk powder, shaped into small round balls, deep-fried until golden brown, and then soaked in a warm sugar syrup often flavoured with cardamom, rose water, or saffron. It is commonly served during festivals, weddings, and celebrations. Keep reading more about gulab jamun.

What is Gulab Jamun Called in English?

Gulab Jamun does not have a direct English name, but it is commonly described as “syrup-soaked sweet milk dumplings” or “deep-fried milk balls in sugar syrup.” This traditional Indian dessert consists of soft, fried balls made from milk solids that are soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup flavored with rose water and cardamom. These descriptions help convey the texture and taste of Gulab Jamun to those unfamiliar with the sweet.