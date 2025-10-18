On October 16, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin enforcing a new $1,000 parole fee for most foreign nationals who are paroled into the United States, unless they qualify for one of several statutory exceptions. This move stems from the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Act passed in Congress, and its goal is to help regulate and fund the parole system, as confirmed by the Federal Register. Our critical work does not stop during the Democrats’ government shutdown.@DHSgov published a Federal Register notice implementing a new $1,000 immigration parole fee required by @POTUS’ One Big Beautiful Bill. Aliens must pay this new fee when they are paroled into the United… pic.twitter.com/JQ1id8f08h — USCIS (@USCIS) October 15, 2025 What is Parole and Why is There a Fee? In U.S. immigration law, parole under INA § 212(d)(5)(A) is a discretionary, temporary permission to enter or remain in the U.S. without being formally “admitted.” It is often granted for humanitarian, national interest, or public-benefit needs.

Then comes the fee, which is basically new, and it does not attach when a parole application is filed or when a travel document is issued. Instead, the trigger is the effectuation of parole, which means when the foreign national is physically paroled into the U.S., or when parole-in-place or re-parole is granted.

Who Must Pay the $1,000 Parole Fee? The fee is required of virtually any foreign national granted parole by DHS (unless exempt), including: Individuals paroled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) upon entry at a port of entry.

Individuals paroled from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody.

Individuals granted parole-in-place or re-parole by USCIS while physically in the U.S. This means that each time a person is paroled (or re-paroled) on or after October 16, 2025, the fee must be paid. It doesn’t matter even if the request was filed before the effective date. If a person is in the U.S. requesting re-parole, USCIS will issue a conditional approval notice instructing them to pay the fee before the final decision. Failure to do so leads to denial.



Who Is Exempted and what are the Key Exceptions? There are ten scenarios where parole may be granted without paying the fee, including (but not limited to): Pending adjustment of status applicants who hold a valid advance parole (i.e. returning to the U.S.).

Parole to attend immigration hearings after removal to a contiguous country (e.g. Mexico, Canada).

Individuals paroled for reasons of urgent medical need or facing imminent danger, when normal visa processing is impractical.

Cases where parole yields a significant public benefit, such as foreign nationals assisting U.S. law enforcement .

Applicants with Cuban or Haitian entrant status as defined under the relevant refugee law. If DHS finds in its discretion that a person satisfies one of those exceptions, the $1,000 is waived. When and How the Fee Is Collected?