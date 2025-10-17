Think You Know about Annual Fargo Fall Show? Take the Challenge and Solve the Quiz in just 2 Seconds!

The 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show is one of North Dakota’s premier art and craft fairs, set to take place at the Fargodome in Fargo on October 17–18, 2025. This long-standing event is part of THE BIG ONE series, founded in 1975 by sisters Lois and Carol, starting with a Christmas show in Minot, North Dakota. The Fargo Fall Show was later introduced in 1988 to expand the series, and over the years, it has grown into a major regional attraction. Since 2015, the show has been held at the Fargodome to accommodate its increasing size, offering space for over 320 booths featuring more than 200 exhibitors. Purpose and Unique Features The Fargo Fall Show exists to showcase handmade arts and crafts, including baked goods, home décor, jewelry, and other unique creations. Commercial imports or direct sales of products are strictly prohibited, ensuring visitors experience authentic local craftsmanship. The event gives artisans exposure, while attendees can purchase one-of-a-kind items, supporting the local craft economy. Food vendors are required to obtain prior approval from the Fargodome food and beverage department, and parking is available at $5 per car. Admission is USD 5 for adults, with children under 12 entering free.

THE BIG ONE series began in 1975, and the Fargo Fall Show was launched in 1988 to expand the brand beyond Minot. The founders' goal was always to prioritize handmade, locally produced goods over commercial imports. In 2015, the show moved to the Fargodome to accommodate its growth, allowing more exhibitors and visitors while maintaining its focus on quality and community. The show has become a cornerstone for North Dakota's craft and art community, reflecting tradition, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Now, to test how much you have learned about the Fall Fargo Show, and you are ready to be a part of it, here are some fun questions. You have 2 seconds to answer each question and move forward. Let's Start.

Question 1: What year was the Fargo Fall Show first introduced under THE BIG ONE series?

A) 1975

B) 1988

C) 1995

D) 2006 Answer: B) 1988

Explanation: THE BIG ONE started in 1975 (with a Christmas show), and the Fargo Fall Show was added in 1988. Question 2: Which rule governs the merchandise allowed at the Fargo Fall Show?

A) Only imported goods are allowed

B) Only direct sales (multi-level marketing) goods allowed

C) No buy/sell, import, or direct-sales items allowed

D) Only mass-produced commercial goods allowed Answer: C) No buy/sell, import,or direct-sales items allowed

Explanation: The show’s policy is that only handmade items are allowed; commercial imports or direct sales goods are disallowed. Question 3: In which year did the Fargo Fall Show relocate to the Fargodome venue?

A) 2000

B) 2010

C) 2015

D) 2020

Answer: C) 2015

Explanation: That move allowed for scaling up the show, because Fargodome offers more space. Question 4: Which of these is a lesser-known challenge for food vendors at the show?

A) They must design their own booths

B) They must obtain prior approval from the Fargodome food & beverage department

C) They are not allowed to display signage

D) They must pay double rent Answer: B) They must obtain prior approval from the Fargodome food & beverage department

Explanation: Food or drink vendors must get approval in advance to sell on site. Question 5: Approximately how many booths are expected at the 37th Fargo Fall Show?

A) 150

B) 250

C) 320

D) 400 Answer: C) 320

Explanation: The show advertises “over 320 booths” for 2025. Question 6: Which of the following is not part of the original founders’ plan for THE BIG ONE?

A) Start with a Christmas show in Minot, ND

B) Eventually expand to Fargo Fall

C) Permit large corporate imports

D) Move to multiple shows across North Dakota