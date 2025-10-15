Trivia Question with Answers: Only 1% Can Pass This U.S. Laws & Rights Quiz- Are You Smart Enough to Beat the Odds?

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
U.S. laws are the set of rules and principles that guide how the country runs and how people live together fairly. They are based on the U.S. Constitution, which is the highest law of the land. Federal laws apply nationwide, while state laws can vary from one state to another. These laws encompass a range of rights, including fundamental freedoms such as freedom of speech and equality, as well as everyday regulations governing driving, business, and safety. Together, they help maintain order, protect citizens, and ensure justice across the nation.

U.S. Constitution
U.S. Constitution

U.S. Constitution: The United States isn’t just a country of freedom and dreams; it is also a land full of laws that can make you raise an eyebrow or burst out laughing. From serious constitutional rights to bizarre state bans, U.S. laws tell stories about history, culture, and common sense. Some laws protect your basic rights, while others are so oddly specific that you can’t help but wonder who broke them in the first place.

Whether it is about why you can’t drive barefoot in some states or how the First Amendment protects your right to speak your mind, these laws shape everyday life more than you realize.

US Laws Trivia Quiz

 So, let’s test how much you really know about the US Laws and Constitution

1. Which U.S. document is considered the "Supreme Law of the Land"?

A) Declaration of Independence

B) Bill of Rights

C) The U.S. Constitution

D) Emancipation Proclamation

Answer: C) The U.S. Constitution

Explanation: The U.S. Constitution is the highest law in America. Every other law, federal or state, must follow it. It’s basically the rulebook for how the government works.

2. What does the First Amendment mainly protect?

A) The right to bear arms

B) Freedom of speech, religion, and the press

C) The right to privacy

D) The right to a speedy trial

Answer: B) Freedom of speech, religion, and the press

Explanation: The First Amendment gives people the right to express themselves freely, follow any religion, and share opinions without fear of government punishment.

3. In which state is it illegal to tie a giraffe to a telephone pole?

A) Florida

B) Georgia

C) Kansas

D) California

Answer: B) Georgia

Explanation: Yep, it’s a real law! In Georgia, you can’t tie your giraffe to a telephone pole or street lamp. It’s one of those old, weird laws that somehow never got removed.

4. What age must you be to vote in federal elections in the U.S.?

A) 16

B) 18

C) 21

D) 25

Answer: B) 18

Explanation: The 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18 in 1971. Before that, you had to be 21.

5. Which law made alcohol illegal in the U.S. during the 1920s?

A) The 19th Amendment

B) The Prohibition Act

C) The 18th Amendment

D) The Temperance Treaty

Answer: C) The 18th Amendment

Explanation: The 18th Amendment started Prohibition in 1920, banning alcohol nationwide. It was later reversed by the 21st Amendment in 1933.

6. Which U.S. law protects people from being treated unfairly because of race, color, or religion?

A) Civil Rights Act

B) Patriot Act

C) Freedom of Information Act

D) Equality Act

Answer: A) Civil Rights Act

Explanation: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination in jobs, schools, and public places,  a huge win for equality.

7. In Alabama, it’s illegal to wear what item in a church?

A) Flip-flops

B) Fake mustache

C) Sunglasses

D) Baseball cap

Answer: B) Fake mustache

Explanation: Alabama has a quirky law banning fake mustaches in church if they might cause laughter. 

8. What is the main purpose of the Miranda Rights?

A) To allow police to arrest anyone without proof

B) To remind people they can stay silent and get a lawyer

C) To make suspects confess

D) To record police conversations

Answer: B) To remind people they can stay silent and get a lawyer

Explanation: You have probably heard “You have the right to remain silent…” on TV, that’s your Miranda Rights, which protect you during police questioning.

9. Which law gives every U.S. citizen the right to access most government records?

A) Civil Rights Act

B) Freedom of Information Act

C) Privacy Act

D) Homeland Security Act

Answer: B) Freedom of Information Act

Explanation: The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lets anyone request government data and documents,  promoting transparency and accountability.

10. In which state is it illegal to fall asleep in a cheese factory?

A) Wisconsin

B) Ohio

C) Pennsylvania

D) Vermont

Answer: A) Wisconsin

Explanation: Wisconsin takes its cheese very seriously! The state banned sleeping in cheese factories,  probably to make sure workers stayed alert while handling dairy gold.

