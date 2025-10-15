Trivia Question with Answers: Only 1% Can Pass This U.S. Laws & Rights Quiz- Are You Smart Enough to Beat the Odds?

U.S. Constitution: The United States isn’t just a country of freedom and dreams; it is also a land full of laws that can make you raise an eyebrow or burst out laughing. From serious constitutional rights to bizarre state bans, U.S. laws tell stories about history, culture, and common sense. Some laws protect your basic rights, while others are so oddly specific that you can’t help but wonder who broke them in the first place. Whether it is about why you can’t drive barefoot in some states or how the First Amendment protects your right to speak your mind, these laws shape everyday life more than you realize. US Laws Trivia Quiz So, let’s test how much you really know about the US Laws and Constitution? 1. Which U.S. document is considered the "Supreme Law of the Land"? A) Declaration of Independence

B) Bill of Rights C) The U.S. Constitution D) Emancipation Proclamation Answer: C) The U.S. Constitution Explanation: The U.S. Constitution is the highest law in America. Every other law, federal or state, must follow it. It’s basically the rulebook for how the government works. 2. What does the First Amendment mainly protect? A) The right to bear arms B) Freedom of speech, religion, and the press C) The right to privacy D) The right to a speedy trial Answer: B) Freedom of speech, religion, and the press Explanation: The First Amendment gives people the right to express themselves freely, follow any religion, and share opinions without fear of government punishment. 3. In which state is it illegal to tie a giraffe to a telephone pole? A) Florida B) Georgia C) Kansas D) California Answer: B) Georgia Explanation: Yep, it’s a real law! In Georgia, you can’t tie your giraffe to a telephone pole or street lamp. It’s one of those old, weird laws that somehow never got removed.

4. What age must you be to vote in federal elections in the U.S.? A) 16 B) 18 C) 21 D) 25 Answer: B) 18 Explanation: The 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18 in 1971. Before that, you had to be 21. 5. Which law made alcohol illegal in the U.S. during the 1920s? A) The 19th Amendment B) The Prohibition Act C) The 18th Amendment D) The Temperance Treaty Answer: C) The 18th Amendment Explanation: The 18th Amendment started Prohibition in 1920, banning alcohol nationwide. It was later reversed by the 21st Amendment in 1933. 6. Which U.S. law protects people from being treated unfairly because of race, color, or religion? A) Civil Rights Act B) Patriot Act C) Freedom of Information Act D) Equality Act Answer: A) Civil Rights Act Explanation: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination in jobs, schools, and public places, a huge win for equality.

7. In Alabama, it’s illegal to wear what item in a church? A) Flip-flops B) Fake mustache C) Sunglasses D) Baseball cap Answer: B) Fake mustache Explanation: Alabama has a quirky law banning fake mustaches in church if they might cause laughter. 8. What is the main purpose of the Miranda Rights? A) To allow police to arrest anyone without proof B) To remind people they can stay silent and get a lawyer C) To make suspects confess D) To record police conversations Answer: B) To remind people they can stay silent and get a lawyer Explanation: You have probably heard “You have the right to remain silent…” on TV, that’s your Miranda Rights, which protect you during police questioning. 9. Which law gives every U.S. citizen the right to access most government records? A) Civil Rights Act B) Freedom of Information Act