Picture puzzles have been around for centuries now. Studies show that solving puzzles, at least for 25-30 minutes a day, can significantly improve your mental prowess and IQ scores. These visual puzzles help to reduce stress, increase creativity, boost concentration, and also delay cognitive decline in older adults. Puzzles are also found to have a positive influence on your nervous system, as these visual tests can help create new neural connections and strengthen the existing ones. These lead to enhanced short-term and long-term memory. Solving puzzles also reveals if you possess a sharp, keen eye for detail. The mental and emotional benefits are not limited to these. Solving puzzles can train your brain to be more precise, focused, and attentive. Engaging with puzzles stimulates both the logical and creative sides of your brain at once. These can enhance your imagination and the ability to come up with novel ideas.

How do you feel when you solve a puzzle successfully? The sense of accomplishment after solving a puzzle releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with reward and mood. Puzzles are a great stress buster, aren't they? Today's picture puzzle is a quick IQ test to assess your memory, problem-solving skills, and visual-spatial reasoning skills. This picture puzzle features a flock of penguins, but your challenge is to spot three cats hiding cleverly among them. You have 21 seconds to find them. Are you ready? Only 1 Out Of 500 Highly Attentive People Could Spot Three Cats Hidden Among Penguins In 21 Seconds! Can You? Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle is not for average minds. If you are only confident of your abilities to spot hidden objects in a visually complex scene then take this challenge to prove your mental prowess.

There are three cats hiding cleverly among penguins. If you are super sharp then give this puzzle a try and find them all before time runs out. You will need to systematically scan the image, observe the image in detail, and work swiftly under pressure. Scan the image. Observe all the areas of the image. Focus on the distinctive features of a cat that would be unlike the penguins who have beaks. Pay close attention to the edges and outer corners of the image. Mentally divide the image into sections. Scan each section thoroughly. Look from left to right and top to bottom. Focus and observe. Pay attention to anything that might resemble a cat. Did you find them all? Prove You Are A Genius At Solving Detective Puzzles! Spot Which Maid Is The Thief In 10 Seconds! Picture Puzzle Answer If you are still looking for the cats, time's up! Scroll down to see where the cats are hiding among penguins. Did you spot all three cats by yourself? Tell us in the comments.