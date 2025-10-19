This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 October

Every day carries its own history – a tapestry of triumphs, turning points and trials that help shape our present. So what happened on October 19? On this date, momentous events spanned continents and centuries. In 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, effectively ending the American Revolution. In 1943, scientists at Rutgers University isolated the antibiotic Streptomycin for the first time. And in 1987, the U.S. stock market crashed in what became known as “Black Monday (1987),” marking its largest one-day percentage drop ever. In this article we’ll look at these and other key events of October 19, exploring the people, places and decisions that made history on this day.

What Happened On This Day – October 19?

Here's what happened in history on October 19: