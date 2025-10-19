This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 October

Every day carries its own history – a tapestry of triumphs, turning points and trials that help shape our present. So what happened on October 19? On this date, momentous events spanned continents and centuries. In 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, effectively ending the American Revolution. In 1943, scientists at Rutgers University isolated the antibiotic Streptomycin for the first time. And in 1987, the U.S. stock market crashed in what became known as “Black Monday (1987),” marking its largest one-day percentage drop ever. In this article we’ll look at these and other key events of October 19, exploring the people, places and decisions that made history on this day.
What Happened On This Day – October 19?
Here's what happened in history on October 19:
1469 – Ferdinand of Aragon Marries Isabella of Castile
- On October 19, 1469, Ferdinand II of Aragon married Isabella I of Castile in Valladolid, Spain.
- Their union began the process of uniting Spain under one monarchy.
- Together, they strengthened the kingdom and introduced the Spanish Inquisition in 1478.
- Their reign transformed Spain into a major European and world power.
1781 – Americans Defeat the British at Yorktown
- On October 19, 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered to American and French forces at Yorktown, Virginia.
- The victory marked the end of major fighting in the American Revolution.
- It secured independence for the United States.
- The surrender became a symbol of American unity and perseverance.
1812 – Napoleon Retreats from Moscow
- After invading Russia, Napoleon’s army entered a deserted Moscow in September 1812.
- On October 19, the starving and freezing troops began a retreat from the burning city.
- Harsh winter and Russian attacks devastated the French army.
- Fewer than half of Napoleon’s soldiers survived the journey home.
1847 – Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre Published in London
- On October 19, 1847, Jane Eyre was published by Smith, Elder & Co. in London.
- Charlotte Brontë used the pen name “Currer Bell”.
- The novel about a brave orphan girl was an instant success.
- It remains one of English literature’s most loved classics.
1864 – Battle of Cedar Creek
- On October 19, 1864, Union General Philip Sheridan rallied his troops after a surprise attack in Virginia.
- His counterattack crushed Confederate General Jubal Early’s forces.
- The victory secured control of the Shenandoah Valley for the Union.
- It boosted Northern morale late in the Civil War.
1914 – First Battle of Ypres
- On October 19, 1914, the First Battle of Ypres began in Belgium.
- Allied and German armies fought fiercely for control of the city.
- It became one of World War I’s most deadly early battles.
- The conflict signalled the start of trench warfare on the Western Front.
1982 – John Z. DeLorean Arrested in Drug Sting
- On October 19, 1982, carmaker John Z. DeLorean was arrested for a $24 million cocaine deal.
- He was later acquitted of drug charges but faced more legal troubles.
- His famous DeLorean DMC-12 car would later become iconic through Back to the Future.
1985 – First Blockbuster Store Opens
- On October 19, 1985, the first Blockbuster video rental store opened in Dallas, Texas.
- The store launched with over 8,000 titles and a computerised checkout system.
- Blockbuster soon expanded across America and became a household name in home entertainment.
1985 – A-ha’s “Take On Me” Hits #1 in the U.S.
- On October 19, 1985, the Norwegian band A-ha reached #1 on the Billboard chart with “Take On Me”.
- Its innovative pencil-sketch animated video made it an MTV classic.
- The song became one of the decade’s biggest hits.
1987 – Stock Markets Crash on “Black Monday”
- On October 19, 1987, global stock markets collapsed.
- The Dow Jones fell 508 points, a record 22.6 % drop in one day.
- Panic spread worldwide, wiping out trillions in market value.
- The crash led to new trading safety rules like circuit breakers.
1989 – Guildford Four Cleared of IRA Bombings
- On October 19, 1989, the Guildford Four were freed after 15 years in prison.
- They had been wrongly convicted for the 1975 IRA pub bombings in England.
- The case became a symbol of injustice and reform in British law.
1991 – Oakland Hills Firestorm
- On October 19, 1991, a deadly wildfire swept through the Oakland hills in California.
- The blaze destroyed thousands of homes and killed 25 people.
- It was one of the most destructive urban fires in U.S. history.
1994 – Man Charged in Murder of Megan Kanka
- On October 19, 1994, Jesse Timmendequas was charged with killing seven-year-old Megan Kanka in New Jersey.
- Her death inspired “Megan’s Law”, requiring public access to sex-offender information.
- Versions of this law have been adopted across the U.S.
2024 – World Record for Most Foam Fingers Waved
- On October 19, 2024, the Kalamazoo Wings hockey team set a world record.
- 3,414 fans waved foam fingers at the same time during a game.
- The foam finger tradition began in 1971 with a handmade prototype in Iowa.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 19?
October 19 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
John Lithgow (1945 – )
- Versatile actor known for roles in Terms of Endearment and 3rd Rock from the Sun.
- Won multiple Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for his performances.
Divine (1945 – 1988)
- Drag performer and LGBTQ trailblazer.
- Gained fame for cult films like Pink Flamingos and Hairspray.
- Remembered for combining humour, shock, and artistry.
Evander Holyfield (1962 – )
- American boxer and four-time heavyweight champion.
- Defeated Mike Tyson in 1996 in one of boxing’s biggest upsets.
Notable Deaths on October 19
- 1216 — King John of England died at Newark-on-Trent after a reign marked by conflicts with the barons and the signing of the Magna Carta.
- 1745 — Jonathan Swift, the Anglo-Irish satirist and author of Gulliver’s Travels, passed away.
- 1937 — Ernest Rutherford, New Zealand-born physicist often called the “father of nuclear physics,” died.
- 1994 — Martha Raye, American singer, comedian and actress known for her work in films and TV variety shows, died at age 78.
