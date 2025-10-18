NYT Pips Answers Today (October 18, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Assam TET Result 2025
Get the official NYT Pips Game answers for October 18, 2025! Find clues and hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to master today's New York Times Pips challenge.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you’ve been keeping up with The New York Times Pips puzzle, you already know how addictive it’s getting! The October 18, 2025, edition is here with a fresh set of brain teasers designed to test your number sense and logic. Each colored space comes with a specific rule; some require you to add up numbers, others want you to check greater than, equal to, or less than values. Whether you’re on Easy mode warming up or tackling the Hard level like a pro, today’s puzzle keeps things engaging and clever.

Here are the official hints and answers for all three levels, Easy, Medium, and Hard, to help you solve today’s Pips Games smoothly.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt Pips easy (2)

  • Greater Than (5): 5-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (9):3-6 (horizontally)

  • Less Than (3): 3-3 (horizontally)

  • Equal (3): 5-3 (horizontally), 3-3 (horizontally), 3-2 (vertically), 3-4 (vertically)

  • Less Than (3): 3-2 (vertically)

Final result: 

Nyt Pips easy final (1)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Nyt Pips medium (4)

  • Greater Than (4):  5-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (12):  6-6 (vertically)

  • Equal (3): 3-3 (vertically), 3-6 (horizontally), 1-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (10): 3-6 (horizontally), 5-2 (horizontally)

  • Less Than (4): 4-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 0-4 (vertically), 0-0 (horizontally)

  • Number (10): 0-6 (vertically), 4-1 (horizontally)

  • Number (10): 10-10 (horizontally)

  • Number (2): 4-1 (horizontally), 6-1 (horizontally)

  • Number (5): 3-1 (horizontally), 6-2 (horizontally)

  • Less Than (1): 3-1 (horizontally), 6-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 0-4 (horizontally), 0-5 (horizontally)

  • Equal (4): 0-4 (horizontally), 4-5 (vertically), 4-2 (vertically)

  • Equal (5): 0-5 (horizontally), 4-5 (vertically), 6-5 (horizontally), 5-2 (vertically)

  • Less Than (5): 3-2 (vertically), 1-1 (horizontally), 5-2 (vertically)

Final result:

Nyt Pips medium final (3)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers 

Nyt Pips Hard (4)

  • Number (8): 6-2 (horizontally)

  • Not Equal: 4-2 (horizontally), 0-5 (vertically), 6-6 (vertically), 0-1 (horizontally)

  • Number (29): 6-6 (vertically), 6-5 (horizontally), 6-1 (vertically), 6-4 (vertically)

  • Number (0): 0-1 (horizontally)

  • Number (3): 2-5 (vertically), 6-1 (vertically)

  • Greater Than (3): 6-4 (vertically)

  • Number (7): 0-6 (horizontally), 1-4 (vertically)

  • Equal (4): 4-4 (horizontally)

Final result: 

Nyt Pips Hard Final (2)

Conclusion

The NYT Pips Game for October 18, 2025, comes with a perfect mix of math, logic, and placement puzzles. From easy “greater than” clues to tricky, hard-level equations, today’s challenge keeps every level interesting. Whether you’re solving for fun or trying to beat your best time, these solutions will help you check your progress and improve your next Pips streak.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Pips Game answers, and keep your logic sharp!

