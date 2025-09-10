NYT Pips Hints Today (September 10, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ new puzzle game Pips has quickly become people’s favourite for logic and number lovers. The challenge is simple yet tricky: use domino-like tiles with dice faces to fill the grid while meeting certain conditions marked with different symbols

If today’s Pips left you scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got the step-by-step solutions for all three modes: Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Alright, let’s dive straight into today’s puzzles.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

The Easy board lives up to its name today: quick, clean, and a perfect starter.

Hint: Focus on the purple =6 group first, then fit in the teal and pink dominoes to lock the rest.

Answer: