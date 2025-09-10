NYT Pips Hints Today (September 10, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Sneha Singh
Sep 10, 2025, 03:34 EDT

Get all the NYT Pips hints and answers for September 10, 2025. Solve the Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles with our step-by-step solutions and master this new logic game.

NYT Pips Today
NYT Pips Today

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ new puzzle game Pips has quickly become people’s favourite for logic and number lovers. The challenge is simple yet tricky: use domino-like tiles with dice faces to fill the grid while meeting certain conditions marked with different symbols

If today’s Pips left you scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got the step-by-step solutions for all three modes: Easy, Medium, and Difficult. 

Alright, let’s dive straight into today’s puzzles.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

The Easy board lives up to its name today: quick, clean, and a perfect starter.

Nyt Pips Easy (6)

Hint: Focus on the purple =6 group first, then fit in the teal and pink dominoes to lock the rest.

Answer:

  • Place [3 | 3] vertically – both in pink.

  • Place [2 | 1] vertically – 2 in purple, 1 outside.

  • Place [2 | 2] horizontally – both in purple (=6 total with above).

  • Place [3 | 1] horizontally – 3 in teal, 1 outside.

Final Result:

Nyt Pips Easy Final

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

Medium is where things start to get tricky. You’ll need to balance exact totals with greater/less than conditions.

Nyt Pips Medium (8)

Hint: Watch out for the pink >3 group at the top, then line up the teal and orange totals before closing the bottom section.

Answer:

  • Place [3 | 3] vertically – both in pink (>3 satisfied).

  • Place [2 | 1] vertically – 2 in teal, 1 outside.

  • Place [1 | 1] vertically – both in teal (=2).

  • Place [2 | 2] horizontally – both in orange (=2).

  • Place [6 | 2] horizontally – fits into green <3 and keeps balance.

  • Place [4 | 4] horizontally – in purple (=8).

  • Place [3 | 5] vertically – finishing the pink and teal.

Final Result:

Nyt Pips Medium Final

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

This one’s the beast of the day. The Difficult board had lots of overlapping groups, making it easy to mess up placements.

Nyt Pips Hard (1)

Hint: Anchor with the 3/6 domino in blue and solve the pink >3 groups first. Don’t drop the double (2/2) too early—it’ll break the green and pink later.

Answer:

  • Place [3 | 6] horizontally – sets the foundation.

  • Place [1 | 3] vertically – in pink >3 group.

  • Place [4 | 4] horizontally – in blue (= group).

  • Place [3 | 5] vertically – into pink >3.

  • Place [2 | 2] horizontally – in orange (=).

  • Place [4 | 3] vertically – finishing the free slot.

  • Place [2 | 1] horizontally – supporting purple <3.

  • Place [5 | 6] vertically – closing blue <6 group.

Final Result:

Nyt Pips Hard Final

Conclusion

And yes, that’s it, the full set of hard, medium, and easy games has been solved. So, enjoy and don’t forget to tell us about your experience.

