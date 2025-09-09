NYT Pips Hints Today (September 9, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: We’re back again with your daily dose of NYT Pips hints and answers, because let’s be real, sometimes this game just won’t give you a break. If you’ve been stuck staring at the board, wondering what goes here, don’t stress. We’ve got you covered with step-by-step Solutions.
For those who are still new to Pips: think dominoes, but with a twist. Instead of just matching ends, you’ve gotta meet colour-coded conditions in each space. Sometimes the pieces need to add up to a certain number, sometimes they all have to match, and other times every side has to be totally different. Alright, let’s dive straight into today’s puzzles.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
The Easy board lives up to its name today: quick, clean, and a perfect starter.
Hint: Focus on the purple pairs first, then slide in the teal and pink dominoes to lock it down.
Answer:
-
Place [2 | 2] horizontally – both in purple.
-
Place [2 | 1] vertically – 2 in purple, 1 outside.
-
Place [3 | 3] vertically – both in pink.
-
Place [3 | 1] horizontally – 3 in teal, 1 outside.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
Medium is where things start to get fun. You’ll need to stack pieces carefully and keep an eye on the math totals.
Hint: Don’t overthink the high-value green 17 group, it’s just a double-six setup. Also, the ≠ group wants totally different numbers, so avoid repeats.
Answer:
-
Place [6 | 6] – both in green.
-
Place [6 | 5] – in green group.
-
Place [0 | 0] vertically – both in purple.
-
Place [2 | 0] vertically – 2 in red, 0 in purple.
-
Place [1 | 1] vertically – both in blue.
-
Place [3 | 3] vertically – both in pink.
-
Place [3 | 2] – in the orange ≠ group.
-
Place [4 | 5] – in the orange ≠ group.
-
Place [3 | 1] horizontally – 3 in blue, 1 outside.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
This one’s the beast; the board makes a little car shape. Lots of overlapping big numbers here, so anchor with the pink and blue groups before filling the rest.
Hint: Solve the pink 20 group first (it’s 6-5-5-4). Then slide in the big blue 24 (three sixes) and everything else falls into place.
Answer:
-
Place [6 | 5], [5 | 5], [5 | 4] – in pink 20 group.
-
Place [6 | 6], [6 | 3], [6 | 1] – in blue 24 group.
-
Place [6 | 2] – in blue 12 group.
-
Place [3 | 1], [3 | 6] – in green 6 group.
-
Place [3 | 4], [4 | 4] – in purple = group.
-
Place [1 | 1], [1 | 2] – in pink 3 group.
-
Place [3 | 2], [4 | 5] – in orange ≠ group.
Final Result:
Conclusion
And that’s it, the full set of NYT Pips solutions for September 9, 2025. The Easy was a breeze, Medium had a sneaky group, and the Hard ‘car puzzle’ was the real test.
Tell us how many you solved without peeking?
