Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Hints Today (September 9, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 9, 2025, 03:42 EDT

Get hints and answers for NYT Pips puzzles for September 9, 2025. Solve Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulties with our detailed clues and solutions for today's domino logic game.

NYT PIPS TODAY
NYT PIPS TODAY

NYT Pips Today: We’re back again with your daily dose of NYT Pips hints and answers, because let’s be real, sometimes this game just won’t give you a break. If you’ve been stuck staring at the board, wondering what goes here, don’t stress. We’ve got you covered with step-by-step Solutions. 

For those who are still new to Pips: think dominoes, but with a twist. Instead of just matching ends, you’ve gotta meet colour-coded conditions in each space. Sometimes the pieces need to add up to a certain number, sometimes they all have to match, and other times every side has to be totally different.  Alright, let’s dive straight into today’s puzzles.

Check out: NYT Game Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Rival the Wordle & Connections Mania?

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

The Easy board lives up to its name today: quick, clean, and a perfect starter.

NYT SIMPLE

Hint: Focus on the purple pairs first, then slide in the teal and pink dominoes to lock it down.

Answer:

  • Place [2 | 2] horizontally – both in purple.

  • Place [2 | 1] vertically – 2 in purple, 1 outside.

  • Place [3 | 3] vertically – both in pink.

  • Place [3 | 1] horizontally – 3 in teal, 1 outside.

Final Result:

NYT SIMPLE Final

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer 

Medium is where things start to get fun. You’ll need to stack pieces carefully and keep an eye on the math totals.

NYT MEDIUM

Hint: Don’t overthink the high-value green 17 group, it’s just a double-six setup. Also, the ≠ group wants totally different numbers, so avoid repeats.

Answer:

  • Place [6 | 6] – both in green.

  • Place [6 | 5] – in green group.

  • Place [0 | 0] vertically – both in purple.

  • Place [2 | 0] vertically – 2 in red, 0 in purple.

  • Place [1 | 1] vertically – both in blue.

  • Place [3 | 3] vertically – both in pink.

  • Place [3 | 2] – in the orange ≠ group.

  • Place [4 | 5] – in the orange ≠ group.

  • Place [3 | 1] horizontally – 3 in blue, 1 outside.

Final Result:

NYT MEDIUM Final (1)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer 

This one’s the beast; the board makes a little car shape. Lots of overlapping big numbers here, so anchor with the pink and blue groups before filling the rest.

NYT HARD

Hint: Solve the pink 20 group first (it’s 6-5-5-4). Then slide in the big blue 24 (three sixes) and everything else falls into place.

Answer:

  • Place [6 | 5], [5 | 5], [5 | 4] – in pink 20 group.

  • Place [6 | 6], [6 | 3], [6 | 1] – in blue 24 group.

  • Place [6 | 2] – in blue 12 group.

  • Place [3 | 1], [3 | 6] – in green 6 group.

  • Place [3 | 4], [4 | 4] – in purple = group.

  • Place [1 | 1], [1 | 2] – in pink 3 group.

  • Place [3 | 2], [4 | 5] – in orange ≠ group.

Final Result: 

NYT HARD FINAL

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 3, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Conclusion

And that’s it, the full set of NYT Pips solutions for September 9, 2025. The Easy was a breeze, Medium had a sneaky group, and the Hard ‘car puzzle’ was the real test.

Tell us how many you solved without peeking?

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags