NYT Pips Hints Today (September 3, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Ready to stretch your brain? The New York Times’ newest puzzle game, Pips, is quickly becoming the go-to challenge for players who love logic, deduction, and pattern recognition. Unlike Wordle or Connections, Pips comes in three difficulty tiers, Easy, Medium, and Hard, making it perfect whether you’re sneaking in a quick brain teaser or grinding through a real challenge.

Today’s puzzles (September 3, 2025) bring a nice mix of straightforward deductions and sneaky twists. If you get stuck, don’t stress - we’ve got you covered with step-by-step hints and full solutions for all three tiers.

Check out:NYT Game Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Rival the Wordle & Connections Mania?

Today’s NYT Pips Hard – Hints and Answer (September 3, 2025)

Puzzle:

Step 1:

Step 2

Step 3:

Step 4:

Step 5:

Step 6: