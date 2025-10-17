Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET SS 2025 Exam Date Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 17, 2025, 11:34 IST

NBEMS has postponed the NEET SS 2025 examination dates. The board will now conduct the exams in December 2025. Check revised exam dates here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Postponed
NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Postponed
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NEET SS Exam 2025, scheduled for November 2025, will now be held in December
  • NEET SS 2025 will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 PM to 4.30 PM.
  • Information Bulletin and other details to be released at natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has postponed the NEET SS 2025 examinations. As per the revised schedule, the NEET SS Exam will be held on December 27 and 28, 2025. As per the earlier schedule released, the NEET SS Exam 2025 was to be held on 7th and 8th November 2025

Complete details regarding the NEET SS 2025 exam will be available in the information bulletin, which will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in soon. NEET SS 2025 will be held in two shifts. The first shift for NEET SS 2025 will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. 

NEET SS 2025 Official Notification - Click Here

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News