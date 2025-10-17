NEET SS 2025 Exam Date Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

NEET SS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has postponed the NEET SS 2025 examinations. As per the revised schedule, the NEET SS Exam will be held on December 27 and 28, 2025. As per the earlier schedule released, the NEET SS Exam 2025 was to be held on 7th and 8th November 2025

Complete details regarding the NEET SS 2025 exam will be available in the information bulletin, which will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in soon. NEET SS 2025 will be held in two shifts. The first shift for NEET SS 2025 will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

NEET SS 2025 Official Notification - Click Here