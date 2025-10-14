SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Releasing Tomorrow (October 15th) at ssc.gov.in? Check What We Know Till Now

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025. The provisional answer key will be released with process to raise objections, against the answer key. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode in online mode with the evidence in favour of their answers. Once assessment of their objections by the experts, the Commission will release the final answer key for the same. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025 can download their answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in. It is noted that about 28 lakh candidates have applied for SSC CGL Exam 2025 out of which 13.5 lakh candidates in Phase I round exam. The exam was conducted at 255 different exam centres which are spread over 126 cities.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Download The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will be released officially on the official website with a process to raise objections. Candidates who appeared in the exam held from September 12 to 26, can now download their ssc cgl 2025 answer key using their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025. SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 - Important Dates SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released tomorrow i.e. on October 15 for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025 on its official website. Earlier SSC had conducted the written exam for CGL posts from 12th to 26th September 2025. The rescheduled exam for some of the exam centers was to be held on October 14, 2025. It is expected that the provisional SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will be available shortly on the official website with a process to raise objections. Below are the details of the important dates related to the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive-

Event Details Name of Exam SSC CGL 2025 Notification Release Date June 9, 2025 Apply Online Start Date June 9, 2025 Last Date to Apply Date July 4, 2025 Tier-I Exam Dates September 12 to 26, 2025 Answer Key Release Date Soon Tier-II Exam Dates December 2025 (Tentative) SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Overview Candidates can check the table for key highlights of SSC CGL Answer Key and related details- Feature Details Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Name of Exam SSC CGL 2025 Exam Dates 12th to 26th September 2025 Answer Key status Soon Official Website ssc.gov.in How to Download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025? Candidates can download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025, by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. You can download the same after following the steps given below-