SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Releasing Tomorrow (October 15th) at ssc.gov.in? Check What We Know Till Now

SSC GD Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 14, 2025, 11:13 IST

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025 on its official website. The provisional answer key will be released with a process to raise objections against the answer key. It is noted that about 28 lakh candidates have applied for SSC CGL Exam 2025 out of which 13.5 lakh candidates in Phase I round exam. The exam was conducted at 255 different exam centres which are spread over 126 cities. Check all details here. 

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025. The provisional answer key will be released with process to raise objections, against the answer key. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode in online mode with the evidence in favour of their answers. Once assessment of their objections by the experts, the Commission will release the final answer key for the same. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025 can download their answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

It is noted that about 28 lakh candidates have applied for SSC CGL Exam 2025 out of which 13.5 lakh candidates in Phase I round exam. The exam was conducted at 255 different exam centres which are spread over 126 cities.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Download

The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will be released officially on the official website with a process to raise objections. Candidates who appeared in the exam held from September 12 to 26, can now download their ssc cgl 2025 answer key using their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 - Important Dates

 SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released tomorrow i.e. on  October 15 for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025 on its official website. Earlier SSC had conducted the written exam for CGL posts from 12th to 26th September 2025. The rescheduled exam for some of the exam centers was to be held on October 14, 2025. It is expected that the provisional SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will be available shortly on the official website with a process to raise objections. Below are the details of the important dates related to the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive-

Event

Details

Name of Exam

SSC CGL 2025

Notification Release Date 

June 9, 2025

Apply Online Start Date

June 9, 2025

Last Date to Apply Date

July 4, 2025

Tier-I Exam Dates

September 12 to 26, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

Soon

Tier-II Exam Dates

December 2025 (Tentative)

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Overview

Candidates can check the table for key highlights of SSC CGL Answer Key and related details-

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Name of Exam

SSC CGL 2025

Exam Dates

12th to 26th September 2025

Answer Key status

Soon

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025, by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. You can download the same after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Answer key” button
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
  • Submit the details and admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the detail mentioned in the SSC CGL 2025 Answer key and download it for future reference.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection 

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 in online mode as per the guidelines given by the  SSC. To raise objections, candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. Candidates will have to pay the requisite amount of fee with evidence in support of their answers, if demanded by the SSC.


