CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025 PDF with Solutions: All Subjects FREE PDF Download

Solving a full-length sample paper in a quiet, distraction-free environment with a timer helps students get used to the pressure of an actual exam. This experience makes the real exam feel a bit easier to attempt.

The more a student practises a sample paper, the more they can boost their confidence.

Sample papers with solutions often include a marking scheme, which teaches students how to structure their answers to score maximum marks.

Students also learn about time management by completing the sample paper on time. This practice is important for the students so that they can solve it without rushing through questions or leaving anything unanswered.

Regular practice reveals which topics are important from the examination point of view, allowing the students to prioritise their decisions and focus on areas with high weightage.

Sample papers help the students to learn how the questions are divided into different sections, like Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer, and long-answer questions.

The CBSE Class 9 Half-Yearly Sample Papers 2025 with Solutions are the best resources for students to prepare for the exam beforehand. With the help of these sample papers, students can get the idea about the type of questions being asked, the marking scheme, and the overall chapters covered in the syllabus.

Students can download the subject-wise sample papers with solutions from the links given below. These sample papers cover all the topics along with the important questions and their answers, and the marking scheme.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution Download PDF CBSE Class 9 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution Download PDF CBSE Class 9 Soc Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution Download PDF CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution Download PDF CBSE Class 9 Hindi Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 Download PDF

Note: The link to the other remaining subjects will be provided here soon. Till then, students can check the sample papers for the other subjects and start practising.