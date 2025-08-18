CBSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solutions: Download PDF For FREE

If Rajan wants to paint the walls of the pool, Determine the area to be painted.

(c) The cost of filling the pool with water is ₹8 per cubic meter. Determine the total cost to fill the pool.

On the basis of the above information, answer the following:

Rajan has a form house in Patiala. He has a swimming pool also inside his form house, in the shape of a rectangular prism with a length of 5x + 10 meters, width 3x + 5 meters, and depth x + 2 meters.

What will be the measure of reflex ∠AEG?

(c) What will be the measure of reflex ∠EGF?

(b) What will be the measure of ∠EGF marked as x?

(a) What will be the measure of angle y marked in the figure?

Two cars are moving on two parallel roads represented as AB and CD respectively in the given figure. First car reaches at point E and takes a turn towards its right at an angle of 50⁰. At the same time, second car reaches at point F and takes a turn towards its left at an angle of 60⁰. They both meet at a point G. Based on the above information and given figure, answer the following question (without considering the width of the roads)

Triangles are used in bridges because they evenly distribute weight without changing their proportions. When force is applied on a shape like rectangle it would flatten out. Before triangles were used in bridges, they were weak and could not be very big. To solve that problem engineers would put a post in the middle of a square and make it sturdier. Isosceles triangles were used to construct a bridge in which the base and equal sides of an isosceles triangle are in the ratio 2:3:3 and its perimeter is 40 m.

(a) What are the measurements of the sides of an isosceles triangle? OR Find the semi-perimeter of the above triangle. (b) What is the area of the above isosceles triangle so formed? (c) Find the cost of painting the so-formed triangle at the rate of ₹ 18.50 per 𝑚2.