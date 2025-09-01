CBSE Class 9 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

CBSE Class 9 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: The CBSE Class 9 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is a crucial tool for students getting ready for their mid-term tests. These sample papers help students check how well they understand the topics and get used to the exam format and the kinds of questions they might see in their final exams. By practicing with these papers, students can find out what they are good at and what they need to work on. This helps them prepare better for the end term exam. These question papers help students understand the exam pattern, identify key topics, and become familiar with the types of questions that might appear in the exams. Students can easily find and download these papers from the below mentioned link, making them a useful way to test themselves and review what they've learned. These sample papers by experts are designed to help the students for their Half Yearly exam. In this article we have covered all the topics and important questions so that students can check and practice to score well. After viewing all the questions students can download the PDF for sample paper and solutions.

Check| CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE Class 9 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 General Instructions: i. This question paper consists of 39 questions in 5 sections. ii. All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions. iii. Section A consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each. iv. Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 30 to 50 words. v. Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 50 to 80 words vi. Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answer to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

vii. Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts. Section- A The S.I. unit of force is: (a) Kgm/s (b) Kgm/s² (c) Newton (d) Newton-meter In plants, ……………… tissues conduct food and water from one part of the plant to other parts. (a) Transport (b) Circulatory (c) Vascular (d) None of them Which of the following is a heterogeneous mixture? (a) air (b) brass (c) sugar dissolved in water (d) lime water The sum of kinetic energy and potential energy is: (a) Mechanical energy (b) Thermal energy (c) Potential energy (d) Kinetic Energy An unripe green fruit changes colour when it ripens. The reason being:1 (a) Chromoplasts changes to chlorophyll2 (b) Chromoplasts changes to chromosomes3 (c) Chromosomes changes to chromoplasts4 (d) Chloroplast changes to chromop5lasts The phenomenon where cytoplasms shrink in a hypertonic medium is called: (a) Frontolysis (b) Plasmolysis (c) Acidolysis (d) Allolysis When a body vibrates, it compresses the air surrounding and forms a high-density area known as: (a) Refraction (b) Reflection (c) Rarefaction (d) Compression The process by which water moves through a semi-permeable membrane from a region of high concentration to a region of lower concentration, thereby equalizing water concentration is called: (a) Evaporation (b) Diffusion (c) Osmosis (d) All of the above Which of the following conditions is most favourable for converting a gas into a liquid? (a) High pressure, low temperature (b) Low pressure, low temperature (c) Low pressure, high temperature (d) High pressure, high temperature A boy having a weight of 36 kg on earth, what would be his weight on the moon? (a) 36 kg (b) 18 kg (c) 12 kg (d) 6 kg What is true about a homogeneous mixture? (a) Homogeneous mixture is the mixture of two or more than two components. (b) In a homogeneous mixture the composition and properties are uniform throughout the mixture. (c) both (a) and (b) are true (d) none of the above In the tincture of iodine, find the solute and solvent? (a) alcohol is the solute and iodine is the solvent (b) iodine is the solute and alcohol is the solvent (c) any component can be considered as solute or solvent (d) tincture of iodine is not a solution The atomic symbol of Iron is: (a) I (b) Fe (c) Ir (d) Au The management and production of fish is called: (a) Pisciculture (b) Apiculture (c) Sericulture (d) Aquaculture Who discovered the cell? (a) Himmler (b) Robert Hooke (c) A V Leewenhoek (d) None of these The phenomenon where cytoplasms shrink in a hypertonic medium is called: (a) Frontolysis (b) Plasmolysis (c) Acidolysis (d) Allolysis

Q. 17 to 20 Assertion and Reason based questions: -

Directions for question no 17 to 20: In the following questions, a statement of assertion (A) is followed by a statement of reason (R). Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true. 17. ASSERTION : If the net external force on the body is zero, then its acceleration is zero. REASON : Acceleration does not depend on force. 18. Assertion: Cattle are fed with roughage and concentrates. Reason: Roughage provides fibres while concentrates provide proteins and other nutrients.

19. ASSERTION: Parenchyma cells help in storage of food. REASON : Parenchyma cells are the main seats of photosynthesis. 20. Assertion: A pulse crop grown in a time interval between two cereal crops. Reason: To compensate for the loss of nitrogen. Section- B 21. Why do we see water droplets on the outer surface of a glass containing ice cold water? 22. Explain why the smell of hot sizzling food reaches you several meters away, but to get the smell from cold food, you have to go close. 23. What would happen to the life of a cell if there was no Golgi apparatus? 24. If the small and big stones are dropped from the roof of a house simultaneously, they will reach the ground at the same time. Why? 25. State the universal law of gravitation. 26. A ball is thrown upward with a velocity of 100 m/s. Find the time taken to reach the ground.

Section- C 27. Convert the following temperature to Celsius scale: (a) 300K (b) 573K 28. i) Suppose you and your friend are on the moon. Will you be able to hear any-sound produced by your friend? Justify your answer. ii) The frequency of a sources/ sound is 100 Hz. How many times does it vibrate in a minute? 29. i) Which gas is called dry ice? Why? ii) How does evaporation differ from boiling. 30. Show the difference between the three types of muscle fibres diagrammatically. 31. (i) Compare the use of manure and fertilisers in maintaining soil fertility. (ii) Which method is commonly used for improving cattle breeds and why? 32. Write down the formulae of – (i) Ferrous sulphate (ii) sodium chloride (iii) sulphuric acid 33. (i) Which organelle is known as the powerhouse of the cell? Why?

(ii) Why are lysosomes known as suicide bags? Section- D 34. (a) If the number of electrons in an atom is 8 and the number of protons is also 8, then (i) What is the atomic number of the atom? and (ii) What is the charge on the atom? (b) What are the limitations of Rutherford’s model of the atom? (c) Define Isotopes with example. Write two uses of isotopes. 35. (a) A force of 7 N acts on an object. The displacement is, say 8 m, in the direction of the force. Let us take it that the force acts on the object through the displacement. What is the work done in this case? (b) The kinetic energy of an object of mass, m moving with a velocity of 5 ms-1 is 25 J. What will be its kinetic energy when its velocity is doubled? What will be its kinetic energy when its velocity is increased three times? (c) Define 1 watt of power.

36.(a) Which tissue makes up the husk of a coconut? (b) Draw a labelled diagram of neuron. (c) Name the following: - (i) Tissue that forms the inner lining of our mouth. (ii) Tissue that connects muscle to bone in humans. (iii) Tissue that transports food in plants. (iv) Tissue that stores fat in our body. Section-E 37. Read the following observation and Answer Q. (i) to (iv) Suspension is a heterogeneous mixture in which the small particles of solids are spread throughout a liquid without dissolving in it. If a beam of light is pass through a suspension, It is scatters the beam of light and renders its path visible inside it. On the other hand, colloidal solution appears to be homogeneous to us but it is a heterogeneous mixture. The particles of a colloid are uniformly spread throughout the solution and its particles are big enough to scatter a

beam of light passing through it. (i) Which one of the following could not be classified as a colloid? (a) Blood(b) Soap solution (c) Chalk powder in water (d) Milk (ii) Which of the following solutions shows Tyndall effect? (a) A solution of common salt (b) Sugar solution (c) Lemonade (d)Starch solution (iii) The size of particles in suspension, true solutions and colloidal solutions varies in the order of: (a) Suspension > colloidal > true solution(b) True solution < suspension < colloidal (c) Suspension < colloidal < true solution(d) None of the (iv) Automobile exhaust is an example of: (a) Liquid dispersed in gas (b) Solid dispersed in liquid (c) Liquid dispersed in solid (d) Solid dispersed in gas 38. Read the following observation and answer the questions (i) to (iv):

A student prepared three types of salt solutions A, B and C. A deshelled egg was placed in each solution. After an hour he observed that the egg in solution A has swelled up. There was no change in solution B while the deshelled egg kept in solution C decreased in size. (i) The phenomenon bringing about changes in the size of egg is (a) Osmosis(b) Circulation(c) Inhibition(d)Diffusion. (ii) Eggs are deshelled because the shells are (a) Made of calcium carbonate(b)Permeable (c) Semipermeable (d) Impermeable. (iii) Deshelling of eggs is carried out by dipping the eggs in the (a) Sodium hydroxide solution(b) Dilute hydrochloric acid (c) Lime water(d) Alcohol. (iv) Which of the following solutions contains a low solute concentration relative to another solution (a) Hypotonic (b) isotonic (c) Hypertonic (d) none of the above

39. Read the following observation and answer the question (i) to (iv) Weight of a body is the force with which the body is attracted towards the centre of earth. is given by W= mg, where g is acceleration due to gravity At the centre of earth, g = 0. As we move above or below the surface of earth, value of g goes on decreasing. (i) The standard value of g on the surface of earth is (a) 9.8 m/s² (b) 8.9 m/s² (c) 10 m/s² (d) 5 m/s² (ii) At the centre of earth, value of g is (a) 9.8 m/s² (b) zero (c) 98 m/s² (d) 4.9 m/s² (iii) A body of given mass weighs (a) maximum at the centre of earth (c) more at a depth below the surface of earth (b) more at a height above the surface of earth (d) maximum at the surface of earth.

(iv) A body weighs 40 kg on the surface of earth. At the centre of earth, its mass and weight respectively are (a) 40 kg, 40 kg (b) 40 kg, zero (c) zero, zero (d) zero, 40 kg CBSE Class 9 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: An swer Key Answers Section-A 1. (c) 2. (a) 3. (d) 4. (a) 5. (d) 6. (d) 7. (d) 8. (c) 9. (a) 10. (b) 11. (c) 12. (b) 13. (c) 14. (a) 15. (b) 16. (b) 17. (b) 18. (a) 19. (a) 20. (a) Section-B 21. The water vapour present in the air comes in contact with cold surface of the glass, loses its energy and gets converted into droplets of water. 22. Particles in the air, if fuel with higher temperatures, acquire high kinetic energy, which aids them to move fast over a stretch. Hence, the smell of hot sizzling food reaches a person even at several meters. 23. The Golgi apparatus consists of stacks of membrane-bound vesicles whose functions are as follows:- Storage of substances, Packaging of substances, Manufacture of substances Without the Golgi apparatus, the cells will be disabled from packing and dispatching materials that were produced by the cells. The Golgi apparatus is also involved in the formation of cells. Hence, in the absence of the Golgi apparatus, cells will not be produced. 24. The acceleration due to gravity does not depend upon the mass of the stone or body. Both the bodies fall with the same acceleration towards the surface of the earth. Thus a big stone will fall with the same acceleration as a small stone. So, both the stones will reach the ground at the same time when dropped simultaneously. 25. The universal law of gravitation states that every object in the universe attracts every other object with a force called the gravitational force. The force acting between two objects is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. 26. Calculation along with answer - 10 sec Section-C 27. a. 0°C=273K 300K= (300-273)°C = 27°C b. 573K= (573-273)°C = 300°C 28. No,because there is no atmosphere on the moon. 100 x 60=6000/min 29. Solid frozen carbon di oxide is called dry ice.When the pressure is reduced co2 directly transform into gaseous state without first passing through a fluid state. 30. Diagram of different types of muscles and difference. 31. (i) Difference between manure and fertilizer (ii) Cross-breeding is generally the best method adopted for improving cattle breed quality. In this method, breeding between two good cattle breeds results in a new, improved variety of cattle breeds or offspring. While breeding, care is taken to have a good resultant with a high yield having resistance to climatic conditions. 32. FeSO 4 , NaCl, H 2 SO 4 33. (i) Mitochondria are known as the powerhouse of the cell. It is because it releases the energy required for different activities of life. Mitochondria releases energy in the form of ATP (Adenosine triphosphate) molecules, essential for numerous chemical activities of life. Hence, ATP is often referred to as the ‘energy currency of the cell’. (ii) When there is damage to the cell and when revival is not possible, lysosomes may burst, and the enzymes digest their own cell. Consequently, lysosomes are known as suicide bags. Section-D 34. (a) (i) The atomic number of an atom is the same as the number of protons in that atom; hence, its atomic number is 8.

(ii) In an atom, the number of protons is equal to the number of electrons. Hence, both the charges – positive and negative – neutralise each other. Therefore, the atom does not possess any charge.

(b) There is no expected stability in the revolution of the electron in a circular orbit. Charged particles radiate energy when accelerated, thus causing the revolving electrons to lose energy and would fall into the nucleus. Hence, atoms must be highly unstable. The matter would not exist in its known form, which clearly is an assumption as atoms are highly stable.

(c) The atoms which have the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons are referred to as isotopes. Hence, the mass number varies.

Example: The most simple example is the Carbon molecule which exists as 6C 12 and 6C 14 Uses of isotopes: - (i) The isotope of the Iodine atom is used to treat goitre, an iodine- deficient disease. (ii) In the treatment of cancer, an isotope of cobalt is used. (iii) Fuel fornuclear reactors is derived from the isotopes of the Uranium atom. 35. (a) W = F s W = 56 j 36. (a) Sclerenchyma tissue (b) Structure of neuron. (c) (i) The epithelial tissue, Squamous epithelium. (ii) Tendon (iii) Phloem (iv) Adipose tissue Section-E 37. (i) c (ii) d (iii) a (iv) d 38. (i) a (ii) a (iii) b (iv) a 39. (i) a (ii) b (iii) d (iv) b