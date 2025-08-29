Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Science Half Yearly Exam 2025 with Answer Key

If the displacement of an object is proportional to the square of time, then the object moves with:

(a) uniform velocity

(b) uniform acceleration

(c) increasing acceleration

(d) decreasing acceleration

The distance time graph of a body coincides with its time axis. The body must be:

(a) in uniform motion

(b) at rest

(c) in uniformly accelerated motion

(d) in zig-zag motion

The velocity time graph of a body is parallel to the time axis. The body is:

(a) at rest

(b) having uniform acceleration

(c) having zero acceleration

(d) having non-uniform acceleration

A particle is moving in a circular path of radius r. The displacement after half a circle would be:

(a) Zero

(b) π r

(c) 2 r

(d) 2π r

The numerical ratio of displacement to distance for a moving object is:

(a) always less than 1

(b) always equal to 1

(c) always more than 1

(d) equal or less than 1

Suppose a boy is enjoying a ride on a merry-go-round which is moving with a constant speed of 10 m/s. It implies that the boy is:

(a) at rest

(b) moving with no acceleration

(c) in accelerated motion

(d) moving with uniform velocity

Area under a v – t graph represents a physical quantity which has the unit:

(a) m²

(b) m

(c) m³

(d) m/s

Slope of a velocity – time graph gives:

(a) the distance

(b) the displacement

(c) the acceleration

(d) the speed

Which of the following statement is not correct for an object moving along a straight path in an accelerated motion?

(a) Its speed keeps changing

(b) Its velocity always changes

(c) It always goes away from the earth

(d) A force is always acting on it

The forces of action and reaction are:

(a) always equal only

(b) always equal and opposite

(c) always equal but in the same direction

(d) always unequal and opposite

A goalkeeper in a game of football pulls his hands backwards after holding the ball shot at the goal. This enables the goal keeper to:

(a) exert a larger force on the ball

(b) reduce the force exerted by the ball on hands

(c) increase the rate of change of momentum

(d) decrease the rate of change of momentum

What mass of a body can attain an acceleration of 5m/s² under a force of 250 N?

(a) 5 kg

(b) 250 kg

(c) 50 kg

(d) 10 kg

Rocket works on the principle of conservation of:

(a) mass

(b) energy

(c) momentum

(d) velocity

A water tanker filled up to 2/3 of its height is moving with a uniform speed. On sudden application of the brake, the water in the tank would:

(a) move backward

(b) move forward

(c) be unaffected

(d) rise upwards