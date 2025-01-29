CBSE 9th Assertion Reason Questions: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 9 exams 2025-26 are around the corner and it's time for students to revise and prepare all the questions. One such type of question that has been asked in the final term question person are assertion-reason based questions.
A list of assertion-reason based questions for CBSE Class 9 Science is provided here. The questions are given chapter-wise for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Scroll and prepare for the Science examination.
CBSE Class 9 Science Assertion Reason Questions for 2025 Exams
Here is the list of questions provided for Class 9 Science. Scroll and solve them for ensuring a better score in the final exams.
Direction: In each of the following questions, a statement of Assertion is given followed by a corresponding statement of Reason. Of the statements, mark the correct answer as
- Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion
- Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion
- Assertion is true but reason is false
- Assertion is false but reason is true
Chapter 1 Matter In Our Surroundings Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion : A gas can easily be compressed by applying pressure.
Reason : Since the inter-particle spaces between gases are very large, they can decrease by applying pressure.
Answer: A
2. Assertion : Gases exert pressure on the walls of the container.
Reason : The intermolecular force of attraction is very strong in gases.
Answer: C
3. Assertion : It is easier to cook food at sea level as compared to higher altitudes.
Reason : The boiling point of water increases at high altitudes.
Answer: C
4. Assertion : When a solid melts, its temperature remains the same.
Reason : The heat gets used up in changing the state by overcoming the forces of attraction between the particles.
Answer: A
5. Assertion : Liquids diffuse more easily as compared to gases.
Reason : Intermolecular forces are greater in liquids than in gases.
Answer: D
6. Assertion : The solids do not diffuse in air.
Answer: C
7. Assertion : The boiling point of water is 100 C.
Answer: C
Chapter 2 Is Matter Around Us Pure? Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion (A): A solution of salt in water is a homogeneous mixture.
Reason (R): The components of a homogeneous mixture are uniformly distributed throughout the mixture.
Answer: A
2. Assertion (A): Air is a mixture.
Reason (R): Air can be separated into its components by physical methods like fractional distillation.
Answer: A
3. Assertion (A): Milk is a colloid.
Reason (R): Colloids are heterogeneous mixtures in which the particle size is intermediate between those in true solutions and suspensions.
Answer: A
4. Assertion (A): When a beam of light is passed through a colloidal solution, its path becomes visible
Reason (B): Light do not gets scattered by colloidal particles.
Answer: C
5. Assertion : Milk is an aerosol
Reason : Milk contains liquid as dispersed phase in liquid as dispersion medium.
Answer: D
6. Assertion : A mixture of sugar and benzoic acid can be separated by shaking with ether.
Answer: C
7. Assertion : Colloidal solutions are stable and the colloidal particles do not settle down.
Answer: A
Chapter 3 Atoms and Molecules Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion: Atomicity of ozone is three while that of oxygen is two.
Reason: Atomicity is the number of atoms constituting a molecule.
Answer. A
2. Assertion: For the formation of a molecule at least two atoms are needed.
Reason: Molecules are formed by bonding between different atoms of different elements or complexes without any exception.
Answer. B
3. Assertion: Atom is the smallest unit of molecule
Reason: Atoms are combined with each other forming molecules.
Answer. B
4. Assertion: Mass can neither be created nor destroyed in chemical reaction
Reason: Mass can convert its own form while chemical reaction been complete.
Answer: C
5. Assertion: N2 and H2O are molecules.
Reason: A molecule can have only similar kinds of atoms.
Answer: C
6. Assertion: Molecular weight of oxygen is 16.
Answer: D
7. Assertion: Protons cannot be transferred from one atom to another.
Answer: A
Chapter 4 Structure Of The Atom Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion: Isotopes of an element have the same chemical properties.
Reason: Isotopes have the same number of protons and electrons.
Answer: A
2. Assertion: Valency of an element is determined by the number of protons in its nucleus. Reason: Valency is the combining capacity of an element, which is determined by the number of electrons in its outermost shell.
Answer: C
3. Assertion: Electrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.
Reason: Electrons are negatively charged particles that orbit the nucleus of an atom in specific energy levels or shells.
Answer: C
4. Assertion: Mass number of an element is always an integer.
Reason: Mass number is the sum of the number of protons and neutrons in an atom, both of which are whole numbers.
Answer: A
5. Assertion: The atomic number of an element can change in a chemical reaction.
Reason: Atomic number is the number of protons in an atom, which remains
constant during a chemical reaction.
Answers:C
6. Assertion: Isobars are identical in chemical properties.
Answers:D
7. Assertion: The size of the nucleus is very small as compared to the size of the atom.
Answers:B
Chapter 5 The Fundamental Unit Of Life Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion (A): The cell membrane is selectively permeable.
Reason (R): The cell membrane allows only certain substances to pass through it
while restricting others.
Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
2. Assertion (A): Mitochondria are known as the powerhouses of the cell.
Reason (R): Mitochondria are the sites of photosynthesis in plant cells.
Answer: c) A is true, but R is false.
3. Assertion (A): Vacuoles are storage sacs found in animal cells.
Reason (R): Vacuoles store water, nutrients, and waste materials.
Answer: d) A is false, but R is true.
4. Assertion (A): The cell wall is found in both plant and animal cells.
Reason (R): The cell wall provides structural support and protection to the cell.
Answer: d) A is false, but R is true.
5. Assertion (A): Endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is involved in protein synthesis.
Reason (R): Rough ER is studded with ribosomes, which are the sites of protein synthesis. Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
6. Assertion : Plasma membrane is selectively permeable.
Answer: A
7. Assertion : Leucoplasts perform photosynthesis.
Answer: D
Chapter 6 Tissues Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion (A): Epithelial tissues are tightly packed and form a protective barrier.
Reason (R): Epithelial tissues have a high rate of cell division to replace damaged cells.
Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
2. Assertion (A): Connective tissues provide structural support to organs and tissues.
Reason (R): Connective tissues are mainly composed of cells that can contract and relax.
Answer: c) A is true, but R is false.
3. Assertion (A): Muscular tissues are specialized for contraction and movement.
Reason (R): Muscular tissues are composed of cells that can change shape and size.
Answer: b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
4. Assertion (A): Nervous tissues are responsible for transmitting electrical
impulses.
Reason (R): Nervous tissues are composed of cells called neurons.
Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
5. Assertion (A): Meristematic tissues are found in the regions of the plant that grow.
Reason (R): Meristematic cells are specialized and have lost the ability to divide.
Answer: (c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.
6. Assertion : The inner lining of intestine has tall epithelial cells.
Answer: A
7. Assertion : Most of plant tissues are dead.
Answer: A
Chapter 7 Motion Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion (A): Distance is always smaller than or equal to the displacement.
Reason (R): Distance is the length of the actual path travelled by an object, whereas displacement is the shortest distance between the initial and final positions of an object.
Answer: D
2. Assertion (A): An object moving in a circular path with uniform speed is accelerating.
Reason (R): The direction of the velocity changes continuously in circular motion.
Answer: A
3. Assertion (A): A car moving on a straight road with constant speed has zero acceleration.
Reason (R): Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of distance.
Answer: C
4. Assertion (A): The slope of a distance-time graph of an object in uniform motion is a straight line.
Reason (R): In uniform motion, equal distances are covered in equal intervals of time.
Answer: A
5. Assertion (A): For a body moving with uniform velocity, the average velocity over any time interval is equal to the instantaneous velocity at any instant.
Reason (R): In uniform velocity, the speed and direction of motion remain constant. Answers:
Answer: A
6. Assertion : The graph between two physical quantities P and Q is straight line, when P/Q is constant.
Answer: A
7. Assertion : the speedometer of a car measures the instantaneous speed of the car.
Answer: B
Chapter 8 Force And Laws Of Motion Assertion Reason Questions
1. Assertion : If the net external force on the body is zero, then its acceleration is zero.
Reason : Acceleration does not depend on force.
Answer: C
2. Assertion : When we sit on a chair, our body exerts a force downward and that chair needs to exert an equal force upward or the chair will collapse.
Reason : The third law says that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Answer: A
3. Assertion: A football has lesser inertia than a stone of the same size.
Reason: Massive object has less inertia.
Answer: C
4. Assertion : While walking on ice, one should take small steps to avoid slipping.
Reason : This is because smaller steps ensure smaller friction
Answer: A
5. Assertion (A) : Newton's laws can be applied to bigger bodies
Reason (R) : During any kind of collision the centre of mass of the system is not accelerated
Answer: B
6. Assertion : When a firefly hits a bus, each of them exerts the same force.
Answer: C
7. Assertion : Linear momentum is conserved in both elastic and inelastic collisions.
Answer: B
Chapter 9 Gravitation Assertion Reason Questions
1.Assertion (A): The weight of an object on the Moon is about one-sixth of its weight on the Earth.
Reason (R): The acceleration due to gravity on the Moon is about one-sixth of that on the Earth.
Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
2.Assertion (A): The gravitational force between two objects is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.
Reason (R): If the distance between two objects is doubled, the gravitational force between them is halved.
Answer: c) A is true, but R is false.
3.Assertion (A): The mass of an object is constant everywhere in the universe.
Reason (R): The weight of an object is the gravitational force acting on it and varies with the location.
Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
4.Assertion (A): Gravitational force acts only between objects that are in contact with each other.
Reason (R): Gravitational force is a long-range force that acts between any two masses regardless of the medium between them.
Answer: d) A is false, but R is true.
5.Assertion (A): The value of the gravitational constant (G) is the same every wherein the universe.
Reason (R): The gravitational constant (G) determines the strength of the gravitational force between two objects with unit masses separated by a unit distance.
Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
6. Assertion : Any two objects in the universe attract each other by a force called gravitation force.
Answer: B
7. Assertion : Weight of a body on earth is equal to the force with which the body is attracted towards the earth.
Answer: C
Chapter 10 Work And Energy Assertion Reason Questions
1.Assertion: Work is done when there is a displacement is perpendicular to the direction of the force.
Reason: If there is no displacement, work done is zero.
Answer: D
2.Assertion: Kinetic energy of an object depends on its mass.
Reason: Kinetic energy is directly proportional to the square of the velocity of the object.
Answer: B
3.Assertion: Potential energy of an object decreases as it falls freely towards the ground.
Reason: The potential energy of an object depends on its mass and height above the reference level.
Answer: A
4.Assertion: Energy can be converted from one form to another.
Reason: According to the law of conservation of energy, total energy remains constant in any process.
Answer: A
5.Assertion: Power is the rate at which work is done or energy is transferred or transformed.
Reason: Power is measured in joules.
Answer: C
6. Assertion : A spring has potential energy, both when it is compressed or stretched.
Answer: A
7. Assertion : When the force retards the motion of a body, the work done is negative.
Answer: B
Chapter 11 Sound Assertion Reason Questions
1.Assertion: Sound cannot travel in vacuum.
Reason: Sound requires a medium for propagation.
Answer: A, Both Assertion and Reason are correct, and the Reason is the correct explanation for the Assertion.
2. Assertion: The speed of sound is maximum in solids and minimum in gases.
Reason: The particles of solids are closely packed, allowing sound waves to travel faster through them.
Answer: B, Both Assertion and Reason are correct, but the Reason is not the correct explanation for the Assertion.
3. Assertion: A sound wave with a higher amplitude is perceived as louder.
Reason: Amplitude is the measure of the energy carried by the wave.
Answer: A, Both Assertion and Reason are correct, and the Reason is the correct explanation for the Assertion.
4. Assertion: Ultrasonic waves are used in medical imaging.
Reason: Ultrasonic waves have high penetrating power and can pass through tissues.
Answer: A, Both Assertion and Reason are correct, and the Reason is the correct explanation for the Assertion.
5. Assertion: Noise pollution can lead to hearing loss.
Reason: Prolonged exposure to loud noises can damage the eardrum and inner ear structures.
Answer: A, Both Assertion and Reason are correct, and the Reason is the correct explanation for the Assertion.
6. Assertion : The velocity of sound increases with increase in humidity.
Answer: C
7. Assertion : Sound is a form of energy which produces a sensation of hearing in our ears.
Answer: B
Chapter 12 Improvement in Food Resources Assertion Reason Questions
1.Assertion (A): Green manure helps in improving soil fertility.
Reason (R): Green manure plants are plough back into the soil before they mature. Answer:
Correct Answer: A
2.Assertion (A): Drip irrigation is an efficient method of irrigation in water-scarce areas.
Reason (R): Drip irrigation provides water directly to the roots of plants, reducing water wastage.
Correct Answer: A
3.Assertion (A): Use of bio-fertilizers is beneficial for the environment.
Reason (R): Bio-fertilizers are synthetic chemicals that enhance soil fertility.
Correct Answer: C
4.Assertion (A): Crossbreeding in cattle can lead to improved milk production.
Reason (R): Crossbreeding introduces new genes that can enhance desirable traits in cattle.
Correct Answer: A
5.Assertion (A): Use of pesticides can have harmful effects on human health.
Reason (R): Pesticides are designed to kill pests that affect crop production.
Correct Answer: B
6. Assertion: Some weeds produce substances toxic for the crops.
Answer: B
7. Assertion: Cattle are fed with roughage and concentrates.
Answer: A
CBSE Class 9 Science Assertion Reason Questions | Download PDF
These questions are taken from KVs study material and we do not claim any direct authority over them. The purpose of this article is to help students prepare well for their 2025-26 annual exams.
