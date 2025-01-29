1.Assertion (A): The weight of an object on the Moon is about one-sixth of its weight on the Earth. Reason (R): The acceleration due to gravity on the Moon is about one-sixth of that on the Earth. Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. 2.Assertion (A): The gravitational force between two objects is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. Reason (R): If the distance between two objects is doubled, the gravitational force between them is halved. Answer: c) A is true, but R is false. 3.Assertion (A): The mass of an object is constant everywhere in the universe. Reason (R): The weight of an object is the gravitational force acting on it and varies with the location. Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. 4.Assertion (A): Gravitational force acts only between objects that are in contact with each other. Reason (R): Gravitational force is a long-range force that acts between any two masses regardless of the medium between them. Answer: d) A is false, but R is true. 5.Assertion (A): The value of the gravitational constant (G) is the same every wherein the universe. Reason (R): The gravitational constant (G) determines the strength of the gravitational force between two objects with unit masses separated by a unit distance. Answer: a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. 6. Assertion : Any two objects in the universe attract each other by a force called gravitation force.

Reason : The force of gravitation exerted by the earth is called gravity. Answer: B 7. Assertion : Weight of a body on earth is equal to the force with which the body is attracted towards the earth.

Reason : Weight of a body is independent of the mass of the body. Answer: C