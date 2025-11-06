Top 10 Longest Highways In U.S.: Check List Here!

Longest Highway in US: The United States is known for its vastness and incredible diversity, from the towering peaks of the Rockies to the open plains of the Midwest and the scenic coastlines stretching across both oceans. This vast land is tied together by an extensive network of highways that make travel, trade, and exploration possible. Among them, a few stand out for their remarkable length and the unique experiences they offer. These highways are more than just roads; they are lifelines connecting cities, states, and people. From coast to coast and border to border, they traverse mountains, deserts, forests, and farmlands, each stretch telling its own story of America’s development and diversity. Check out: List of 9 Most Polluted Cities in America Longest Highways in U.S Here is the list of the Top 10 Longest Highways in the United States:

Name Length (miles) Route U.S. Route 20 3,365 Boston, MA to Newport, OR U.S. Route 6 ~3,200 Provincetown, MA to Bishop, CA Interstate 90 (I-90) ~3,102 Boston, MA to Seattle, WA U.S. Route 30 ~3,073 Atlantic City, NJ to Astoria, OR U.S. Route 50 ~3,017 Ocean City, MD to West Sacramento, CA Interstate 80 (I-80) ~2,899 Teaneck, NJ to San Francisco, CA Interstate 40 (I-40) ~2,555 Wilmington, NC to Barstow, CA U.S. Route 12 ~2,483 Detroit, MI to Aberdeen, WA Interstate 10 (I-10) ~2,460 Jacksonville, FL to Santa Monica, CA U.S. Route 1 ~2,369 Key West, FL to Fort Kent, ME 1. U.S. Route 20 (US 20) U.S. Route 20 is essentially the longest road in the United States, stretching for about 3,365 miles across the country. It begins in the East in Boston, Massachusetts, near the Atlantic Ocean, and travels westward, eventually ending in Newport, Oregon, on the Pacific coast. It is a key part of the United States Numbered Highway System and serves as a major transcontinental thoroughfare, passing through various states, landscapes, and cities along its route. The road provides a continuous path connecting the extreme eastern and western parts of the continental U.S.

2. U.S. Route 6 (US 6) U.S. Route 6 is the second-longest highway in the United States, stretching about 3,200 miles from the tip of Cape Cod in Provincetown, Massachusetts, on the Atlantic coast, all the way to Bishop, California, near the Sierra Nevada mountains. This road is one of the nation's great transcontinental routes and is officially named the Grand Army of the Republic Highway in honor of Civil War veterans. It's especially famous because, from 1937 to 1964, when it extended further west to Long Beach, California, it was actually the longest highway in the country before it was shortened, making it a truly significant piece of American road-trip history. 3. Interstate 90 (I-90) Interstate 90 (I-90) is the longest Interstate Highway in the United States, stretching approximately 3,102 miles from the East Coast to the West Coast. This major transcontinental freeway begins in Boston, Massachusetts, on the Atlantic side, and travels westward across the northern tier of the country, finally concluding in Seattle, Washington, near the Pacific Ocean. As a key part of the Interstate Highway System, I-90 is a high-speed, controlled-access road vital for long-distance commercial and personal travel, connecting major cities and facilitating trade across multiple states.