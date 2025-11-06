Top 10 Longest Highways In U.S.: Check List Here!

Longest Highway in US: The United States is known for its vastness and incredible diversity, from the towering peaks of the Rockies to the open plains of the Midwest and the scenic coastlines stretching across both oceans. This vast land is tied together by an extensive network of highways that make travel, trade, and exploration possible. Among them, a few stand out for their remarkable length and the unique experiences they offer.
These highways are more than just roads; they are lifelines connecting cities, states, and people. From coast to coast and border to border, they traverse mountains, deserts, forests, and farmlands, each stretch telling its own story of America’s development and diversity.
Longest Highways in U.S
Here is the list of the Top 10 Longest Highways in the United States:
|
Name
|
Length (miles)
|
Route
|
U.S. Route 20
|
3,365
|
Boston, MA to Newport, OR
|
U.S. Route 6
|
~3,200
|
Provincetown, MA to Bishop, CA
|
Interstate 90 (I-90)
|
~3,102
|
Boston, MA to Seattle, WA
|
U.S. Route 30
|
~3,073
|
Atlantic City, NJ to Astoria, OR
|
U.S. Route 50
|
~3,017
|
Ocean City, MD to West Sacramento, CA
|
Interstate 80 (I-80)
|
~2,899
|
Teaneck, NJ to San Francisco, CA
|
Interstate 40 (I-40)
|
~2,555
|
Wilmington, NC to Barstow, CA
|
U.S. Route 12
|
~2,483
|
Detroit, MI to Aberdeen, WA
|
Interstate 10 (I-10)
|
~2,460
|
Jacksonville, FL to Santa Monica, CA
|
U.S. Route 1
|
~2,369
|
Key West, FL to Fort Kent, ME
1. U.S. Route 20 (US 20)
U.S. Route 20 is essentially the longest road in the United States, stretching for about 3,365 miles across the country. It begins in the East in Boston, Massachusetts, near the Atlantic Ocean, and travels westward, eventually ending in Newport, Oregon, on the Pacific coast. It is a key part of the United States Numbered Highway System and serves as a major transcontinental thoroughfare, passing through various states, landscapes, and cities along its route. The road provides a continuous path connecting the extreme eastern and western parts of the continental U.S.
2. U.S. Route 6 (US 6)
U.S. Route 6 is the second-longest highway in the United States, stretching about 3,200 miles from the tip of Cape Cod in Provincetown, Massachusetts, on the Atlantic coast, all the way to Bishop, California, near the Sierra Nevada mountains. This road is one of the nation's great transcontinental routes and is officially named the Grand Army of the Republic Highway in honor of Civil War veterans. It's especially famous because, from 1937 to 1964, when it extended further west to Long Beach, California, it was actually the longest highway in the country before it was shortened, making it a truly significant piece of American road-trip history.
3. Interstate 90 (I-90)
Interstate 90 (I-90) is the longest Interstate Highway in the United States, stretching approximately 3,102 miles from the East Coast to the West Coast. This major transcontinental freeway begins in Boston, Massachusetts, on the Atlantic side, and travels westward across the northern tier of the country, finally concluding in Seattle, Washington, near the Pacific Ocean. As a key part of the Interstate Highway System, I-90 is a high-speed, controlled-access road vital for long-distance commercial and personal travel, connecting major cities and facilitating trade across multiple states.
4. U.S. Route 30
U.S. Route 30 is one of the longest U.S. Numbered Highways, covering roughly 3,073 miles across the country. It begins in the East in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on the Atlantic coast, and travels westward through many states, eventually ending in Astoria, Oregon, near the Pacific Ocean. Historically significant, a large portion of this route was part of the original Lincoln Highway, which was the first road across America. Today, U.S. Route 30 continues to serve as a major coast-to-coast connector, often running parallel to, or having been bypassed by, the modern Interstate 80 (I-80).
5. U.S. Route 50
U.S. Route 50 is a historic and significant transcontinental highway spanning approximately 3,017 miles from the East Coast to the West Coast. The route begins in the resort town of Ocean City, Maryland, on the Atlantic side, and travels westward across the central United States, finally terminating in West Sacramento, California. A notable section of the route through Nevada is famously nicknamed "The Loneliest Road in America," and overall, U.S. Route 50 connects numerous major cities and provides a crucial path across the mid-section of the country.
