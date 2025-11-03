List of Top 10 U.S. States That Have Cities With the Same Name

Across the United States, there are thousands of towns and cities. Occasionally, through coincidence, or creativity we see two different locations carrying the same name in the same state. These are often referred to as "twin cities," but not to be confused with Minneapolis–St. Paul; rather, these are towns the same name that could be hundreds of miles apart. Whether Springfield or Clinton, these twin towns derive their names from America's historical naming traditions, local pride, and quirkiness associated with early settlement. Some towns have names that reference an historical figure, others are a nod to common place names of the period. Here are 10 United States states that have two or more cities or towns with the same name creating geographic twins that often puzzle travelers and cartographers.

Check Out: List of 8 Ancient Festivals That Inspired Winter Holidays in the U.S. Top 10 U.S. States That Have “Twin” Cities With the Same Name Here are the top 10 U.S. States with the same name as cities between them: Rank City/Town Name State Locations (Counties/Regions) 1 Riverside California Riverside County & Los Angeles County 2 Greenville Texas Hunt County & Midland County 3 Rochester New York Monroe County & Ulster County 4 Marion Ohio Marion County & Franklin County 5 Madison Florida Madison County & Orange County 6 Springfield Illinois Sangamon County & Effingham County 7 Athens Georgia Clarke County & Lumpkin County 8 Clinton Missouri Henry County & St. Louis County 9 Franklin Pennsylvania Venango County & Adams County 10 Lexington North Carolina Davidson County & Pitt County

1. California - Riverside (Los Angeles County & Riverside County) California is a big state with some duplicate names among its 58 counties. The name Riverside can refer to communities in both Los Angeles County and Riverside County. Riverside City, the larger of the two, is known for its Mission Inn and citrus history, while the smaller Riverside is just a quiet residential neighborhood in Los Angeles County. 2. Texas - Greenville (Hunt County & Midland County) Texas, America’s second-largest state, has more than one Greenville. The Greenville near Dallas is a bustling and historic place which is much better known than the one in Midland County. The Midland County Greenville demonstrates that early settlers traveled long distances and took their village/town names with them to use in the United States.

3. New York - Rochester (Ulster County & Monroe County) When people refer to “Rochester” they almost always mean the city located on Lake Ontario, in upstate New York. However, New York has a small, rural town called Rochester in Ulster County, and both communities were named in the 18th century, before naming systems were standardized in the state; thus, they are excellent examples of possible “twin city” confusion. 4. Ohio - Marion (Marion County & Franklin County) Ohio is full of historic town names, so much so that the name "Marion" appears more than once (one in Marion County, and the other in Franklin County). However, the Marion in Marion County is historic, since it was home to a president, Warren G. Harding -- the other sits quietly in Franklin County, demonstrating how historic names in the 1800's duplicated town names.

5. Florida - Madison (Madison County & Orange County) Madison, Florida, found in Madison County, is a quaint, historic little city, full of southern hospitality. However, Orange County has a nameless, but lesser known community, likewise called Madison. Both towns honor decorated past president, James Madison, the fourth president of the United States. 6. Illinois - Springfield (Sangamon County & Effingham County) Illinois' famed Springfield, as the capitol, and home of appointed president Abraham Lincoln, is world famous. But Effingham County also is home to a lesser known Springfield, much smaller than Sangamon county's Springfield. Springfield is a common name in early America for the communities, since both reference a simple noun and pastoral meaning. 7. Georgia - Athens (Clarke County & Lumpkin County)

Georgia has two cities named Athens, both modeled on the famous university town of Athens, in ancient Greece. One Athens is a university town, featuring the University of Georgia, the other is a community, in Lumpkin County, named for the Greek city in name only, one townsfolk hoped to prompt popularity among early settlement through their town names. 8. Missouri - Clinton (Henry County & St. Louis County) Missouri's larger Clinton, located in Henry County, is known for its historic town square and closeness to Truman Lake. However, there is a smaller Clinton located in the back ground of St. Louis serving as a reminder of history, when towns could grow independently from counties, with little to no communication between them. 9. Pennsylvania - Franklin (Venango County & Adams County) Franklin is a common name for towns in Pennsylvania, in honor of Benjamin Franklin. The Franklin in Venango County is a small city and the Franklin in Adams County is more rural, but both towns have the same connection to Franklin.

10. North Carolina - Lexington (Davidson County and Pitt County) The Lexington that most North Carolinians typically know is the one associated with barbecue and furniture. There is also a Lexington in Pitt County small and quiet, and an afterthought to its more popular and known counterpart. Both were named after Lexington, Massachusetts, site of the first battle of the American Revolution. Conclusion Duplicate city names in various states across the U.S. contain interesting layers of history, migration, and culture. Many name repetitions come from affection for heroes, nostalgia for the hometowns of settlers, or the inherent simplicity of natural terminology. Although they may be vexing for GPS users and weary travelers, they are also emblematic of America's enormity and the spontaneous development of communities independent of each other.