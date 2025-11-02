List of 9 Most Polluted Cities in America

Most Polluted Cities in America: Air pollution is a silent threat affecting the health of millions across the United States. While clean air laws have led to major improvements over the decades, new challenges, especially those linked to climate change, like wildfires, are putting a growing number of Americans back at risk.

According to the American Lung Association’s "State of the Air" report, a significant portion of the country breathes unhealthy air. The report reveals that nearly 156 million people, almost half the population, live in counties with failing grades for at least one major pollutant: ozone (smog) or particle pollution (soot).

Most Polluted Cities in America

So, let’s look at the cities in America that rank among the worst for air quality, based on two key types of air pollution.