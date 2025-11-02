List of 9 Most Polluted Cities in America

Most Polluted Cities in America: Air pollution is a silent threat affecting the health of millions across the United States. While clean air laws have led to major improvements over the decades, new challenges, especially those linked to climate change, like wildfires, are putting a growing number of Americans back at risk.
According to the American Lung Association’s "State of the Air" report, a significant portion of the country breathes unhealthy air. The report reveals that nearly 156 million people, almost half the population, live in counties with failing grades for at least one major pollutant: ozone (smog) or particle pollution (soot).
Most Polluted Cities in America
So, let’s look at the cities in America that rank among the worst for air quality, based on two key types of air pollution.
|
Sr. No.
|
By Ozone (Smog)
|
Particle Pollution (Soot)
|
1.
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
|
Bakersfield- Delano, CA
|
2.
|
Visalia, CA
|
Visalia, CA
|
3.
|
Bakersfield-Delano, CA
|
Fresno-Hanford-Corcoran, CA
|
4.
|
Phoenix-Mesa, AZ
|
Eugene-Springfield, OR
|
5.
|
Fresno-Hanford-Corcoran, CA
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
|
6.
|
Denver-Aurora-Greeley, CO
|
Detroit-Warren-Ann Arbor, MI
|
7.
|
Houston-Pasadena, TX
|
San Jose-San Francisco- Oakland, CA
|
8.
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|
Houston-Pasadena, TX
|
9.
|
Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT- ID
|
Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH
|
10.
|
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX- OK
|
Fairbanks College, AK
Which City has the Most Pollution in the USA?
The two cities in the US with the most severe air pollution problems are in California. The Los Angeles-Long Beach area consistently has the worst ozone pollution (smog), while the Bakersfield-Delano area ranked worst for both year-round and short-term particle pollution (soot). Both face failing grades due to a combination of high emissions and geography that traps the dirty air.
Effects of Pollution
This high level of pollution is not just a concern for the environment; it is a major public health issue. Breathing in these pollutants can lead to:
-
Asthma attacks and increased emergency room visits.
-
Heart attacks, strokes, and premature death.
-
Lung cancer and other long-term respiratory illnesses.
Experts consistently point out that communities of color and low-income neighborhoods are much more likely to be located near highways, factories, and industrial areas, making them disproportionately affected by the worst air quality.
