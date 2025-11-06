School Holiday on November 7, 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in These States Due to Rains and Regional Festivals

November 7 School Holiday: As per the latest school holiday update, most schools across India will remain open on Friday, November 7, 2025, after recent closures for Guru Nanak Jayanti, local festivals, and adverse weather conditions. However, a few districts in southern states may still have holidays depending on rainfall intensity and district administration orders. Check this article for the detailed state-wise school holiday update and to know where schools are open or closed today, November 7. State-Wise School Holiday Update for November 7, 2025 Here’s the complete school holiday update for major Indian states and union territories. While most regions have resumed normal classes after festival breaks, a few areas continue to face weather-related disruptions or local holidays. Check the latest school status for your state below.

Delhi-NCR: Schools Open on November 7 All government, private, and aided schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad have resumed regular classes. After the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday observed on November 5 across Punjab, Haryana, and the NCR region, schools are functioning normally on Friday. There is no school holiday in Delhi or NCR today. Uttar Pradesh: Schools Reopen in Bulandshahr District In Uttar Pradesh, schools in the Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district have reopened after observing holidays from November 3 to 6 for the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. All schools in other districts are open, and no school holiday has been announced for November 7. Telangana: Most Schools Reopen, Check District Updates Most schools in Telangana have reopened and are holding regular classes. However, some district-wise school holidays may still continue depending on local weather conditions. Parents and students are advised to follow updates from their respective district education departments or school authorities.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Reopen After Cyclone Montha Schools across Andhra Pradesh reopened on November 4, following several days of closure caused by Cyclone Montha and continuous rainfall. Regular classes have resumed across the state, though authorities have advised attendance flexibility for students in flood-affected zones. Bihar: One-Day Holiday Over, Schools Open In Bihar, schools in 17 districts were closed on November 6 due to assembly elections. All educational institutions have reopened, and schools are open on November 7 across the state. Punjab and Haryana: Schools Working After Guru Nanak Jayanti All schools in Punjab and Haryana are functioning normally today. Both states had observed a public holiday on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, but classes have resumed on November 7. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rain Warning, Local School Holidays Possible

In Tamil Nadu, schools in many districts had declared holidays on November 6 due to heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely to continue till November 11 in several parts of the state. On Friday, November 7, heavy rain has been forecast for Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul districts, where local authorities may declare school holidays if conditions worsen. Students and parents should check local announcements before heading to school. No Nationwide School Holiday on November 7 To summarise, there is no nationwide school holiday on Friday, November 7, 2025. Schools across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are open. However, some districts in Tamil Nadu may declare closures due to heavy rainfall.