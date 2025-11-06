Rajasthan REET Notification 2025 Released for 7759 Level 1 and 2 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan REET Notification 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the notification for the REET exam on November 06, 2025 on its official website. A total of 7759 Primary & Secondary Level Teacher posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Out of total 7759 posts, 5636 are for REET Level-I (Class 1-5) and 2123 for REET Level-II (Class 6-8). The application process for REET is starting from November 06 while the last date for application is 06 December 2025.
The written exam is to be conducted on 17-21 January 2026. REET is an eligibility test which determines the candidates for their ability for teaching jobs across the state. This examination is conducted for the eligibility of Grade III teachers for Level-1 i.e. Primary Class 1 to 5 and Level-2 Upper Primary Classes 6 to 8.
Candidates qualified successfully in this examination are provided a certificate which will become valid for life.
REET 2025 : Important Dates
Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check all the important dates related to REET 2025 Exam below-
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Date of Issue of Notification
|
November 06, 2025
|
Application Start Date
|November 06, 2025
|
Last Date of Application
|December 06, 2025
|
Date of issue of admit card
|
Awaited
|
Exam Date
|17-21 January 2026
REET 2025 Overview
A total of 7759 Primary & Secondary Level Teacher posts are to be filled through the recruitment driveTo help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
|Post Name
|Primary & Secondary Level Teacher
|Total Vacancies
|7759
|REET Notification 2025 Date
|November 6, 2025
|Exam Date 2025
|17-21 January 2026
|REET Application Form 2025
|November 7, 2025
|REET Application 2025 Last Date
|December 6, 2025
|Official Website
|https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
REET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for REET should note that this is a teaching eligibility test which consists of 2 examinations i.e. Paper-1 which is conducted for selection at the primary level i.e. Classes I to V and Paper 2 which is conducted for the secondary level i.e. Classes VI to VIII. Here we are discussing the REET eligibility criteria for different levels separately.
- Senior Secondary (Or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education (By whatever name known)
- Senior Secondary (Or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education (By whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations2002
- Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
- Graduation with 2 year diploma in Elementary Education (By whatever name known)
- Varishtha Upadhyaya (Or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (By Whatever name known.)
- ¼ekU;rk] ekun.M vkSj fØ;kfof/k½ fofu;e&2002 ds vuqlkj i zkIr fd;k x;k gk sA Varishtha Upadhyaya (Or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination) with at least 45% marks and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education (By whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition, Norms and procedure) Regulations-2002.
- Varishtha Upadhyaya (Or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
- Shastri (Or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination) and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (By whatever name known).
- Check the notification link for details of the educatiuonal qualification for the REET 2025.
REET Notification 2025 On-line Application Process
The examination application form for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET)-2025 is available in online mode. Candidates can apply online through the official website http://sso.rajasthan.gov.in l. Candidates should note that only online applications will be accepted and applications made in any way other will not be accepted.
- First of all, the candidate has to enter the name, father's name, mother's name, level of examination and mobile number and the concerned e-friend/mobile number.
- Candidates will have to pay the examination fee by choosing bank/online payment.
- E-Mitra Only after verification of fee from the bank, the candidate will be able to fill his examination application form.
- The fee can be verified by marking the challan number on the website.
