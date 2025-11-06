Rajasthan REET Notification 2025 Released for 7759 Level 1 and 2 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan REET Notification 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the notification for the REET exam on November 06, 2025 on its official website. A total of 7759 Primary & Secondary Level Teacher posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Out of total 7759 posts, 5636 are for REET Level-I (Class 1-5) and 2123 for REET Level-II (Class 6-8). The application process for REET is starting from November 06 while the last date for application is 06 December 2025.

The written exam is to be conducted on 17-21 January 2026. REET is an eligibility test which determines the candidates for their ability for teaching jobs across the state. This examination is conducted for the eligibility of Grade III teachers for Level-1 i.e. Primary Class 1 to 5 and Level-2 Upper Primary Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates qualified successfully in this examination are provided a certificate which will become valid for life.