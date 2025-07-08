YSR University Result 2025 OUT at drysruhs.edu.in: Direct Link to Download NTRUHS UG Marksheet

YSRUHS University Result 2025: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPT, BNYS, BDS, MBBS, and BSc Nursing for the exam held in March/April 2025. NTR University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- drysruhs.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their drysruhs.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NTRUHS results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
YSR University of Health Science Result 2025
As per the latest update, YSR University of Health Sciences released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their NTRUHS Result 2025 on the official website of the University- drysruhs.edu.in.
YSR University of Health Sciences Results 2025
How to Check NTR University of Health Sciences Result 2025.
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NTR University results 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website- drysruhs.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar
Step 3: Select your course and click on it
Step 4: The Result PDF will open, check your result by your roll number.
Step 5: Click on the Marks and enter your hall ticket number and captcha to check detailed marks
Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check NTRUHS Result 2025
Check the direct link here for NTR University results 2025 for various examinations.
|Course
|Marks Link
|Result Links
|Bsc Nursing - First Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Bsc Nursing - Second Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Bsc Nursing - Third Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Bsc Nursing - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Post Basic Nursing - First Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Post Basic Nursing - Second Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.H.M.S - Second Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.H.M.S - Third Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.H.M.S - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.H.M.S - First Year - NR22 - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Medical PG Diploma - MAY - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Medical PG Degree - MAY -2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.A.M.S - Second Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.A.M.S - Third Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.A.M.S - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.A.M.S - NR22 - First Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.A.M.S - NR22 - Second Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Ayush PG PART - 1 - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Ayush PG PART - 2 - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.U.M.S - Final Year - RR - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.U.M.S - Second Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.U.M.S - Third Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.U.M.S - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.U.M.S - NR22 - First Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.U.M.S - NR22 - Second Year - APRIL - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Dental PG Degree -First Year - MAY - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|Dental PG Degree - Final Year - MAY - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.Sc (MLT & Para Medical) First Year - MARCH - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.Sc (MLT & Para Medical) Second Year - MARCH - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
|B.Sc (MLT & Para Medical) Third Year - MARCH - 2025
|Click here
|Click here
Dr YSR University of Health Sciences: Highlights
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences is located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1986. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Highlights
University Name
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences
Established
1986
Location
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
YSR University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
