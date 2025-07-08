YSR University Result 2025 OUT at drysruhs.edu.in: Direct Link to Download NTRUHS UG Marksheet

YSRUHS University Result 2025: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPT, BNYS, BDS, MBBS, and BSc Nursing for the exam held in March/April 2025. NTR University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- drysruhs.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their drysruhs.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NTRUHS results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. YSR University of Health Science Result 2025 As per the latest update, YSR University of Health Sciences released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their NTRUHS Result 2025 on the official website of the University- drysruhs.edu.in.

YSR University of Health Sciences Results 2025 Click here How to Check NTR University of Health Sciences Result 2025 . Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NTR University results 2025 Step 1: Visit the official website- drysruhs.edu.in. Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar Step 3: Select your course and click on it Step 4: The Result PDF will open, check your result by your roll number. Step 5: Click on the Marks and enter your hall ticket number and captcha to check detailed marks Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Check NTRUHS Result 2025 Check the direct link here for NTR University results 2025 for various examinations.