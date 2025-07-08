Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

YSR University Result 2025 OUT at drysruhs.edu.in: Direct Link to Download NTRUHS UG Marksheet

YSR University Result 2025 OUT: Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (Dr. YSRUHS) has announced the results for various UG courses on its official website. Check the direct link here and follow the steps to download the NTRUHS Result 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 8, 2025, 18:28 IST
NTRUHS Result 2025
NTRUHS Result 2025

YSRUHS University Result 2025: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPT, BNYS, BDS, MBBS, and BSc Nursing for the exam held in March/April 2025. NTR University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- drysruhs.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their drysruhs.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NTRUHS results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

YSR University of Health Science Result 2025

As per the latest update, YSR University of Health Sciences released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their NTRUHS Result 2025 on the official website of the University- drysruhs.edu.in.

YSR University of Health Sciences Results 2025

Click here

How to Check NTR University of Health Sciences Result 2025.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NTR University results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website- drysruhs.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar

Step 3: Select your course and click on it

Step 4: The Result PDF will open, check your result by your roll number.

Step 5: Click on the Marks and enter your hall ticket number and captcha to check detailed marks

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Check NTRUHS Result 2025

Check the direct link here for NTR University results 2025 for various examinations.

Course Marks Link Result Links
Bsc Nursing - First Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Bsc Nursing - Second Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Bsc Nursing - Third Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Bsc Nursing - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Post Basic Nursing - First Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Post Basic Nursing - Second Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.H.M.S - Second Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.H.M.S - Third Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.H.M.S - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.H.M.S - First Year - NR22 - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Medical PG Diploma - MAY - 2025 Click here Click here
Medical PG Degree - MAY -2025 Click here Click here
B.A.M.S - Second Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.A.M.S - Third Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.A.M.S - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.A.M.S - NR22 - First Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.A.M.S - NR22 - Second Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Ayush PG PART - 1 - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Ayush PG PART - 2 - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.U.M.S - Final Year - RR - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.U.M.S - Second Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.U.M.S - Third Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.U.M.S - Fourth Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.U.M.S - NR22 - First Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
B.U.M.S - NR22 - Second Year - APRIL - 2025 Click here Click here
Dental PG Degree -First Year - MAY - 2025 Click here Click here
Dental PG Degree - Final Year - MAY - 2025 Click here Click here
B.Sc (MLT & Para Medical) First Year - MARCH - 2025 Click here Click here
B.Sc (MLT & Para Medical) Second Year - MARCH - 2025 Click here Click here
B.Sc (MLT & Para Medical) Third Year - MARCH - 2025 Click here Click here

Dr YSR University of Health Sciences: Highlights

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences is located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1986. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Highlights

University Name

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences

Established

1986

Location

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

YSR University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

 

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News