NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Science (Updated for 2022-2023 Session)

Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings

Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure

Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules

Chapter 4: Structure of Atom

Chapter 5: The Fundamental Unit of Life

Chapter 6: Tissues

Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms

Chapter 8: Motion

Chapter 9: Force and Law of Motion

Chapter 10: Gravitation

Chapter 11: Work and Energy

Chapter 12: Sound

Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill

Chapter 14: Natural Resources

Chapter 15: Improvement in Food Resources

NCERT Class 9 Science Solutions by Jagranjosh are explained in the simplest manner for easy understanding of the concepts. All the NCERT solutions are broken down into detailed steps to explain each answer thoroughly, which helps students understand the right pattern to approach other similar problems in exams.

Chapter 1. Matter in Our Surroundings

This chapter gives details of the physical and chemical properties of matter. The structure of a matter is also explained in detail to give a view of its constitution. Major topics discussed in Class 9 Science chapter 1 are:

→ Physical nature of matter

→ Characteristics of particles of matter

→ States of matter – Solid, liquid and gas,

→ Change of one state to another state by melting, freezing & evaporation, Evaporation

→ Effect of pressure and temperature on change of state of matter

→ Factors affecting the rate of evaporation

Chapter 2. Is Matter Around Us Pure

In this chapter, students get to learn the basic concepts of mixtures and solutions. Some of the important topics discussed in this chapter are:

→ Introduction to mixtures and their types

→ Details about solutions, suspensions and colloidal solutions

→ Separating the components of a mixture

→ Understanding physical and chemical changes

→ Types of pure substances

→ Difference between mixtures and compounds

Chapter 3. Atoms and Molecules

This chapter gives details of the unit particles constituting matter and explains different laws verifying the existence of these particles. Some major topics to learn in this chapter are:

→ Laws of chemical combination

→ Dalton’s atomic theory

→ Size, symbol and mass of an atom

→ Details about molecules and Ions

→ Writing chemical formula of simple compounds

→ Molecular mass and mole concepts

Chapter 4. Structure of the Atom

In this chapter, you will study various atomic models proposed by different scientists. Here, students will learn the in-depth details of the structure of matter. Below are given main topics covered in class 9 Science chapter 4, Structure of the Atom:

→ Thomson’s model of an atom

→ Rutherford’s model of an atom and its limitations

→ Bohr’s model of an atom

→ Introduction to neutrons

→ Distribution of electrons in different orbits

→ Valency of an element

→ Atomic number and mass number

→ Isotopes and isobars

Chapter 5. The Fundamental Unit of Life

This chapter deals with the levels of organization in the body of organisms. It mainly discusses the details structure and functions of different cells constituting life. Students must go through the following topics before dealing with the ncert solutions of class 9 Science Chapter 5:

→ Cell wall and cell membrane

→ Nucleus

→ Cytoplasm

→ Various cell organelles responsible for its functioning

→ Effect of hypotonic, isotonic and hypertonic solutions on a cell

Chapter 6. Tissues

In this chapter, students will get to learn about the Plant tissues like meristematic and permanent tissues. Some important concepts discussed in this chapter are:

→ Details of meristematic and permanent tissues

→ Animal tissues: epithelial tissue, connective tissue, muscular tissue, nervous tissue

Chapter 7. Diversity in Living Organisms

In this chapter, students will learn the classification of organisms and importance of various life forms on earth. Some major topics explained in this chapter are:

→ Basis of classification of organisms

→ Classification and evolution

→ The hierarchy of classification groups

→ Nomenclature of organisms

Chapter 8. Motion

Here, you will learn about different types of motion and various related phenomena like speed, Velocity, Distance, Displacement and Acceleration. Major topics to be learned from this chapter are:

→ Motion along a straight line

→ Uniform and non-uniform motion

→ Rate of change of velocity

→ Graphical representation of motion

→ Deriving equations of motion by graphical method

→ Uniform circular motion

Chapter 9. Force and Laws of Motion

This chapter explains the concept of balanced and unbalanced forces. You will also get to learn some important laws of motion. Major topics to learn from this chapter are:

→ First law of motion

→ Inertia and mass

→ Second law of motion and its mathematical formulation

→ Third law of motion

→ Conservation of momentum and its applications in daily life

Chapter 10. Gravitation

In this chapter, you learn about the depths of motion of objects under the influence of the earth’s gravitational pull.

→ Universal law of gravitation

→ Importance of the universal law of gravitation

→ Concept of Free fall

→ Motion of objects under the influence of gravitational force of the earth

→ Mass and weight

→ Weight of an object on the moon

→ Thrust and pressure

→ Pressure in fluids: Buoyancy

→ Archimedes’ Principle

Chapter 11. Work and Energy

In this chapter, you will learn about the scientific conception of work and also different forms of energy. This chapter will take you through the details of the following topics:

→ Work and its scientific conception

→ Energy and its different forms

→ Deriving mathematic formulas for kinetic energy and potential energy

→ Law of conservation of energy

→ Commercial unit of energy

Chapter 12. Sound

This chapter deals with sound and various phenomena related to it like echo and reverberation. Some other important sound-related concepts and observations explained in this chapter are:

→ Production and propagation of sound

→ Sound needs a medium to travel

→ Characteristics of a sound wave

→ Speed of sound in different media

→ Reflection of Sound causing echo and reverberation

→ Uses of multiple reflections of sound

→ Range of Hearing

→ Applications of Ultrasound

→ Use of SONAR to measure the distance, direction and speed of underwater objects.

→ Structure of Human Ear

Chapter 13. Why Do We Fall ill

This chapter of class 9 Science deals with the details of personal health and diseases. . Here, you will get to learn about the significances of good health and various reasons causing health impairment. Important topics to be learned from this chapter include:

→ Health and its Failure

→ Distinctions between ‘healthy’ and ‘disease-free’

→ Disease and its causes

→ Acute and chronic diseases

→ Infectious and non-infectious diseases, how do they spread

→ Organ-specific and tissue-specific manifestations

→ Principles of treatment of a disease

→ Principles of prevention of a disease

Chapter 14. Natural Resources

In this chapter, you will learn about the importance of the three most essential natural resources- air, water and soil. You will also learn about the importance of conservation of natural resources to maintain a healthy environment. Some major topics explained in this chapter are:

→ Role of the atmosphere in climate control

→ Movement of air to cause winds

→ Pollution of air

→ Water: Its importance and pollution

→ Mineral Riches in the Soil

→ Biogeochemical Cycles: water-cycle, nitrogen-cycle, carbon-cycle, oxygen-cycle

→ Greenhouse effect

→ Ozone Layer: Its importance and depletion

Chapter 15. Improvement in Food Resources

This chapter gives details of improvement in crop yields to ensure sufficient quantity and good quality food products. You will learn about sustainable practices in agriculture and animal husbandry. Below are given the major topics explained in class 9 Science chapter 15:

→ Crop variety improvement

→ Crop production and crop protection management

→ Cattle farming

→ Poultry farming

→ Egg and broiler production

→ Fish production

→ Bee-keeping

With simple and easy language, NCERT Class 9 Science book will ensure a better understanding of all the tough and advanced level concepts. To score maximum marks in exams, all you need is to make it a habit to read the NCERT books thoroughly and solve the exercise questions given at the end of every chapter.

