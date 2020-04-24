NCERT Book for Class 9 English

NCERT Books Class 9 English are published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) based on the latest CBSE syllabus and the examination pattern. These books are well known for the presentation of the topics in the simple and clear language. Therefore, referring to the NCERT Class 9 English Books becomes quite essential for students to perform outstandingly in their exams.

We are providing here the latest edition of the NCERT Class 9 English books for the current academic session, 2020-21. NCERT English Books are provided here in PDF form so that students can access them any time anywhere without connecting to the internet. We have provided the chapter-wise PDF links so that stunts download a chapter they want with just a single click on its link.

NCERT Class 9 English Book Beehive - Download chapter-wise PDF

NCERT Class 9 English Supplementary Reader Moments - Download chapter-wise PDF

NCERT Class 9 English Workbook Words and Expressions 1 - Download chapter-wise PDF

Importance of NCERT Books for Class 9 Students

For all CBSE students, Class 9 is considered an important step from where they will lay a foundation for their board exams in Class 10. So, students should emphasise on clearing all the concepts and strengthen their basics. NCERT Books are considered the most helpful in having a clear conceptual understanding. These books help the student to excel in the subject with the help of varied contents and several exercise questions based on those contents. Therefore, all the CBSE Class 9 students are advised to read the NCERT books and make it a habit to regularly solve the exercise questions given at the end of each chapter.

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 English 2020-2021

About NCERT Class 9 English Textbook - Behive

NCERT Class 9 English Behive Textbook is composed of different prose and poems. This book aims at helping the child to read for meaning, and to learn to communicate in English with confidence and accuracy. The book draws on different genres such as story, biography and autobiography; science fiction; humour; travelogue; and the one-act play. Vocabulary enrichment has been attempted through a variety of tasks on the usage of words closely related in meaning, matching words to meanings, word building (including phrasal verbs), and reference to the dictionary. This book has total 11 chapters.

About NCERT Class 9 English Supplementary Reader - Moments

Class 9 supplementary reader, Moments is meant for extensive reading. It is designed to promote a love for reading by exposing the learners to a variety of materials. An attempt has been made to provide learners with a rich reading experience through stories of mystery, adventure, courage, growing up, romance, wit and humour. There are a total of 10 chapters in the NCERT Class 9 Supplementary Reader Textbook.

About NCERT Class 9 English Workbook - Words and Expressions 1

Words and Expressions 1 workbook for Class 9 Engliah is a sequence to the textbook - Beehive. The main purpose of this workbook is to give learners exposure to further their skills in language in the context of their textbook. The passages and activities given here will enable them to handle English for performing important language functions and help them develop critical thinking on contemporary concerns. Grammar activities are presented in everyday contexts. The book is expected to serve as a basis for revisiting language learning.

