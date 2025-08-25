ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
PSEB Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Punjab board has made available the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check and download the syllabus for class 10th for free.

Punjab Board Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: PSEB has released the latest syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE here. This syllabus is important for students as it helps them to know about the course structure, marking scheme, and total weightage, along with practicals. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made. Check and download the Home Science syllabus in the Punjabi language for FREE. 

Importance Of PSEB Class 10th Home Science Syllabus

  • The curriculum helps students develop a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to manage a home and family effectively in the 21st century.

  • Students learn practical skills like meal planning, food preparation and preservation, and resource management (time, money, and energy). This knowledge helps them to make important decisions that promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

  • The Home Science syllabus is a gateway to various professional careers. The knowledge and skills gained can lead to jobs in fields like nutrition, interior design, dietetics, fashion and textiles, hospitality, childcare, and social work.

  • The subject is rooted in scientific principles. For example, the Food and Nutrition unit delves into the chemistry of food, the function of nutrients, and the health effects of diet. Similarly, the Fabric and Apparel unit explores textile science, including fiber classification and fabric finishes. This analytical approach helps students solve real-world problems.


Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Home Science syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the syllabus below: 

PSEB-1

pseb-2

Direct Link:

PSEB Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2025-26 (In Punjabi)

