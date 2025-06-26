Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
PSEB class 11 Syllabus: Students can view the updated PSEB Class 11 Syllabus for the current academic year 2025–2026 in this page. Download the syllabus in PDF format in order to view the course materials and exam format.

PSEB Class 11 Curriculum 2025–2026: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Class 11 syllabus has been made available by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The curriculum, exam format, and subjects that will be covered over the academic year are all thoroughly outlined in this syllabus. In order for students to comprehend the breadth of each subject and properly prepare for their exams, they must read and evaluate the syllabus. Students in Class 11 can keep informed about the subjects and ideas they need to grasp by paying close attention to the syllabus. In order to effectively arrange their studies, cover all necessary material, and be ready for both the half-yearly and annual exams, they must have this comprehension.

Punjab Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

Check the Syllabus of Language Subjects from the below table:

Punjab History and Culture Syllabus

Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus

Punjabi Elective Syllabus

Hindi Syllabus

English Elective Syllabus

General English 

Sanskrit 

Urdu Elective Syllabus

Check the Syllabus of Academic Electives from the below table:

Mathematics Syllabus

Physics Syllabus

Chemistry Syllabus

Biology Syllabus

History Syllabus

Political Science Syllabus

Economics Syllabus

Business Studies Syllabus

Accountancy Syllabus

Philosophy Syllabus

Psychology Syllabus

Sociology Syllabus

Drawing & Painting Syllabus

Computer Application Syllabus 

Computer Science Syllabus

Agriculture Syllabus

NCC Syllabus

Physical Education and Sports Syllabus 

Home Science Syllabus

To check the syllabus of all other subjects, click here

