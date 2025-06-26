PSEB Class 11 Curriculum 2025–2026: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Class 11 syllabus has been made available by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The curriculum, exam format, and subjects that will be covered over the academic year are all thoroughly outlined in this syllabus. In order for students to comprehend the breadth of each subject and properly prepare for their exams, they must read and evaluate the syllabus. Students in Class 11 can keep informed about the subjects and ideas they need to grasp by paying close attention to the syllabus. In order to effectively arrange their studies, cover all necessary material, and be ready for both the half-yearly and annual exams, they must have this comprehension.

Punjab Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

Check the Syllabus of Language Subjects from the below table: