Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Sociology Syllabus. The syllabus is available in PDF format for class 11 students to download in order to become acquainted with the subjects they will be studying during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. Sociology students in PSEB Class 11 can review the newly provided curriculum, which was made official by the Punjab School Education Board. The syllabus makes it easier to understand the chapters and subjects that the board has selected for the current academic year 2025–2026.

The main goals of the PSEB Class 11 Sociology curriculum are to comprehend the underlying principles of society and investigate how societies develop and grow. It aids students in comprehending the social environment in which they live, how people navigate it, and the forces that influence social norms and behavior.