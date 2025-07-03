Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Sociology Syllabus. The syllabus is available in PDF format for class 11 students to download in order to become acquainted with the subjects they will be studying during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. Sociology students in PSEB Class 11 can review the newly provided curriculum, which was made official by the Punjab School Education Board. The syllabus makes it easier to understand the chapters and subjects that the board has selected for the current academic year 2025–2026.
The main goals of the PSEB Class 11 Sociology curriculum are to comprehend the underlying principles of society and investigate how societies develop and grow. It aids students in comprehending the social environment in which they live, how people navigate it, and the forces that influence social norms and behavior.
PSEB Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Sociology
PSEB Class 11 Sociology: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Sociology:
|
Sl. No.
|
Content
|
1.
|
Unit I- Origin and Emergence
1. Emergence of Sociology: Historical Background Meaning, Nature and Scope of Sociology.
2. Relationship of Sociology with other Social Sciences: Political Science, History, Economics, Psychology and Anthropology.
|
2.
|
Unit II- Basic Concepts in Sociology
3. Society, Community and Association: Society – Meaning and Features, Relationship between individual and society; Community – Meaning and features; Association – Meaning and Features, Difference between Society, Community and Association.
4. Social Groups: Meaning and Features, Types – Primary and Secondary group, In-group and Out-group.
|
3.
|
Unit III- Culture , Socialisation and Social Institutions
5. Culture: Meaning and features, Material and Non-Material culture.
6. Socialisation: Meaning, Socialisation as a process of learning, Agencies of Socialisation: Formal and Informal Agencies.
7. Marriage, Family and Kinship.
8. Polity, Religion, Economy and Education.
|
4.
|
Unit IV- Social Structure, Social Stratification, Social Change and Founding Fathers of Sociology
9. Social Structure: Meaning, features and Elements – Status and Role.
10. Social Stratification: Concept, Forms, Caste and Class, Features and Differences.
11. Social Change: Meaning, Features and Factors – Demographic, Educational and Technological.
12. Western Sociological Thinkers: Auguste Comte – Positivism, Law of Three Stages, Karl Marx – Class and Class conflict, Emile Durkheim –Social Facts, Division of Labour, Max Weber – Social Action, Types of Authority, Sociology of Religion.
To Download PSEB Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below
PSEB Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
