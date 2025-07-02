Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Psychology Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. The Punjab School Education Board's current psychology curriculum is now available to students. In order to develop an effective study and exam preparation strategy, students must review and evaluate the syllabus. For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website.
PSEB Class 11 Psychology Syllabus: Key Highlights
Board Name
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
Class
11
Academic Year
2025-26
Subject
Psychology
PSEB Class 11 Psychology: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Psychology:
Unit-I Psychology as a Science of Behaviour:
Nature of psychology, Importance of psychology in life. Its concept and Definition-Fields of Psychology-Relationship of Psychology with Physiology, Sociology and Education.
Unit-II Methods of Psychology:
Introspection, observation, Experimental and Case History Methods.
Unit-III Psychological Basis of Behaviour:
Response Mechanism: Meaning, Definition and Parts, i.e. Receptors, Effectors and Connections- Basic Unit of Nervous System: The Neurons and its kinds-Nerve Impulse and Reflex Action-Classification of Receptors according to Position and Function. Major Parts of Brain and their functions-The structure and function of Spinal Cord-The structure and function of Autonomic Nervous System, Endocrine glands and the effect of their Hormones on Behaviour.
Unit-IV Sensory Processes
Definition, Meaning, Threshold and characteristics of Sensations kinds of sensations with special reference to visual sensation. -Eye as a Sense Organ-Colour Blindness and After Images.
Unit-V: Perception:
Nature and Meaning. Difference between Illusions and Hallucinations.
Unit-VI: Attention:
Meaning, Definition and characteristics of Attention-Factors affecting attention-span, Division and Distraction of Attention.
Unit-VII: Learning:
Meaning, Definition and views regarding Nature of Learning- Characteristics of Learning-Methods and theories of Learning: Leaning through trial and error, Insight theory of Learning. Laws of lemming.
Unit-VIII: Memory:
Meaning, Definition and characteristics of Memory-Kinds of Memory-Processes of Memory: Recognition, Retention, Recall, Memorization-Forgetting and its Causes.
EXPERIMENTS
1. Negative After image
2. Mapping of Sensory Spots in the skin
3. Mapping of blind spot
4. Span of Attention
5. Mirror Drawing Experiment
6. Retention by Recall
7. Immediate Memory Span
8. Division of Attention
To Download PSEB Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below
PSEB Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
