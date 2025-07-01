Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Physics Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. The Physics curriculum is available in this article for people in the Science stream. We have supplied the most recent and comprehensive Physics syllabus for Class 11, as officially published by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The comprehensive list of chapter-by-chapter topics, the practical schedule, and the specifics of the internal assessment for the current academic year are all mentioned in the PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus.For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website.