Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Physics Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. The Physics curriculum is available in this article for people in the Science stream. We have supplied the most recent and comprehensive Physics syllabus for Class 11, as officially published by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).
The comprehensive list of chapter-by-chapter topics, the practical schedule, and the specifics of the internal assessment for the current academic year are all mentioned in the PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus.For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website.
PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Physics
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Marks
|
25
|
Internal Assessment (INA)
|
05
|
Total Marks
|
100
PSEB Class 11 Physics: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Physics:
|
Unit I :
Chapter-1: Units and Measurements
Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.
|
Unit II : Kinematics
Chapter-2: Motion in a Straight Line
Frame of reference. Motion in a straight line: Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average speed and instantaneous velocity, uniform accelerated motion, velocity-time and position-time graphs.
Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment)
Chapter-3: Motion in a Plane
Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors.
Unit vector: Resolution of a vector in a plane - rectangular components. Scalar and vector product of vectors. Motion in a plane. Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration-projectile motion. Uniform circular motion.
|
Unit III : Laws of Motion
Chapter-4: Laws of Motion
Intuitive concept of force. Inertia. Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse: Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Command forces in mechanics.
Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction. rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on level circular road. vehicle on a banked road).Solving problems in Mechanics.
|
Unit -IV: Work, Energy and Power
Chapter-5: Work, Energy and Power
Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work-energy theorem, power.
Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); nonConservative forces, various forms of energy, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.
|
Unit-V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Chapter-6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conversation and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of uniform rod.
Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, Law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications.
Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions; moment of inertia, radius of gyration. Values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).
|
Unit-VI: Gravitation
Chapter-7: Gravitation
Keplar's laws of planetary motion. The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, Orbital velocity of a satellite. Geo-stationary satellites..
|
Unit-VII: Properties of Bulk Matter
Chapter-8 Mechanical Properties of Solids
Elastic behaviour, of solids, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity, Poisson s-ratio; elastic energy.
Chapter-9 Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Pressure due to a fluid column, Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes). Effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow. Critical velócity. Bernoulli's theorem and its applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure, across curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise,
Chapter-10 Thermal Properties of Matter
Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water, specific heat Capacity: Cp, Cvcolorimetry; change of state-latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection radiation and thermal conductivity, Qualitative idea of Blackbody radiation, Stefan’s law, Wein's displacement law, Green House effect.
|
Unit-VIII: Thermodynamics
Chapter-11 Thermodynamics
Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature (zeroth law of thermodynamics). Heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics.
Isothermal and adiabatic processes. Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes. Heat engines and refrigerators.
|
Unit-IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory of gases
Chapter-12 Kinetic Theory
Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases- assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom; law of equipartition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.
|
Unit-X: Oscillations and Waves
Chapter-14 Oscillations
Periodic motion – time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time. Periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation; þhase; oscillations of a loading spring-restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M.-kinetic and potential energies: simple pendulum-derivation of expression for its time period. Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance.
Chapter-15 Wave
Wave motion: Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of wave motion. Displacement-relation for a progressive wave. Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect.
NOTE:- TOPICS GIVEN BELOW ARE IN PRESCRIBED SYLLABUS OF P.S.E.B. BUT NOT MENTIONED IN BOOK SUBSCRIBED BY PSEB. SO THESE TOPICS ARE TO BE DONE WITH STUDENTS AND PAPER WILL INCLUDE THESE TOPICS AND QUESTIONS FROM THESE TOPICS TOPICS ARE NOT CONSIDERED AS OUT OF SYLLABUS.
1. Motion in a vertical circle
2. Centre of mass of uniform rod
3. Poisson'-ratio; elastic energy
4. Terminal velocity
5. Qualitative idea of Blackbody radiation,
6. Stefan's law, Wein’s displacement law, Green House effect.
7. Definition of temperature
8. Work done on compressing a gas
9. Avogadro’s number.
PSEB Class 11 Physics Structure of Paper (Practical)
Time : 3 hrs. Total : 25 Marks
|
Two experiment
|
10
|
Record of Activities
|
2
|
Viva on Activities
|
3
|
Record of Experiments
|
2
|
Viva of Experiments
|
3
|
Investigatory Project
|
5
|
Total
|
25
To Download PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below
PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
