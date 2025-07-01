Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus: Students can view the updated PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus for the current academic year 2025–2026 in this page. Download the syllabus in PDF format in order to view the course materials and exam format.  

Jul 1, 2025, 17:15 IST

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Physics Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. The Physics curriculum is available in this article for people in the Science stream. We have supplied the most recent and comprehensive Physics syllabus for Class 11, as officially published by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The comprehensive list of chapter-by-chapter topics, the practical schedule, and the specifics of the internal assessment for the current academic year are all mentioned in the PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus.For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website. 

PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Physics

Theory Marks

70

Practical Marks

25

Internal Assessment (INA)

05

Total Marks

100

PSEB Class 11 Physics: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26

Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Physics:

Unit I : 

Chapter-1: Units and Measurements 

Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit II : Kinematics 

Chapter-2: Motion in a Straight Line 

Frame of reference. Motion in a straight line: Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average speed and instantaneous velocity, uniform accelerated motion, velocity-time and position-time graphs. 

Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment) 

Chapter-3: Motion in a Plane 

Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors. 

Unit vector: Resolution of a vector in a plane - rectangular components. Scalar and vector product of vectors. Motion in a plane. Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration-projectile motion. Uniform circular motion.

Unit III : Laws of Motion 

Chapter-4: Laws of Motion 

Intuitive concept of force. Inertia. Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse: Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Command forces in mechanics. 

Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction. rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on level circular road. vehicle on a banked road).Solving problems in Mechanics.

Unit -IV: Work, Energy and Power 

Chapter-5: Work, Energy and Power 

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work-energy theorem, power. 

Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); nonConservative forces, various forms of energy, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions. 

Unit-V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 

Chapter-6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion 

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conversation and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of uniform rod. 

Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, Law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications. 

Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions; moment of inertia, radius of gyration. Values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation). 

Unit-VI: Gravitation 

Chapter-7: Gravitation 

Keplar's laws of planetary motion. The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, Orbital velocity of a satellite. Geo-stationary satellites..

Unit-VII: Properties of Bulk Matter 

Chapter-8 Mechanical Properties of Solids 

Elastic behaviour, of solids, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity, Poisson s-ratio; elastic energy. 

Chapter-9 Mechanical Properties of Fluids 

Pressure due to a fluid column, Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes). Effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow. Critical velócity. Bernoulli's theorem and its applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure, across curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise, 

Chapter-10 Thermal Properties of Matter 

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water, specific heat Capacity: Cp, Cvcolorimetry; change of state-latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection radiation and thermal conductivity, Qualitative idea of Blackbody radiation, Stefan’s law, Wein's displacement law, Green House effect.

Unit-VIII: Thermodynamics 

Chapter-11 Thermodynamics 

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature (zeroth law of thermodynamics). Heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics. 

Isothermal and adiabatic processes. Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes. Heat engines and refrigerators.

Unit-IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory of gases 

Chapter-12 Kinetic Theory 

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases- assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom; law of equipartition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.

Unit-X: Oscillations and Waves 

Chapter-14 Oscillations 

Periodic motion – time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time. Periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation; þhase; oscillations of a loading spring-restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M.-kinetic and potential energies: simple pendulum-derivation of expression for its time period. Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance. 

Chapter-15 Wave 

Wave motion: Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of wave motion. Displacement-relation for a progressive wave. Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect.

NOTE:- TOPICS GIVEN BELOW ARE IN PRESCRIBED SYLLABUS OF P.S.E.B. BUT NOT MENTIONED IN BOOK SUBSCRIBED BY PSEB. SO THESE TOPICS ARE TO BE DONE WITH STUDENTS AND PAPER WILL INCLUDE THESE TOPICS AND QUESTIONS FROM THESE TOPICS TOPICS ARE NOT CONSIDERED AS OUT OF SYLLABUS. 

1. Motion in a vertical circle 

2. Centre of mass of uniform rod 

3. Poisson'-ratio; elastic energy 

4. Terminal velocity 

5. Qualitative idea of Blackbody radiation, 

6. Stefan's law, Wein’s displacement law, Green House effect. 

7. Definition of temperature 

8. Work done on compressing a gas 

9. Avogadro’s number.

PSEB Class 11 Physics Structure of Paper (Practical)

Time : 3 hrs. Total : 25 Marks

Two experiment

10

Record of Activities 

2

Viva on Activities 

3

Record of Experiments 

2

Viva of Experiments 

3

Investigatory Project

5

Total

25

To Download PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below

PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

