Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Easy and Beautiful Diwali Lighting Ideas for Children to Try at Home & School

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 18, 2025, 12:03 IST

This article shares easy and beautiful Diwali lighting ideas for children to try at home and school. It includes fun and safe activities such as painting diyas, creating fairy light bottles, making paper cup lanterns, designing rangoli with diyas, crafting star and moon garlands, and decorating eco-friendly candle jars. These creative projects help children enjoy the festival, learn about tradition, and brighten their surroundings with joy and festive lights.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Easy and Beautiful Diwali Lighting Ideas
Easy and Beautiful Diwali Lighting Ideas

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most exciting and colorful festivals for children! It’s a time when homes sparkle with diyas, fairy lights, and lanterns, filling the air with joy and celebration. Children can join in the fun by creating their own easy and beautiful Diwali lighting decorations at home or school. These creative activities are not only enjoyable but also help kids learn about tradition, teamwork, and the joy of brightening their surroundings with light.

Diwali Light Decoration Ideas

Image 1 

Diwali lantern

Image 2

DIY Diwali Decor

Image 3

DIY décor for a bright Diwali!

Image 4

Diwali Decorations at Home_ Elegant Pooja Corner Ideas for a Sacred Celebration

Image 5 

An Illuminated Ganpati Decor with simple fairy lights Clean and Beautiful

Image 6

Download 50+ Diwali wallpapers, Link in bio

Image 7

Brass Urli Diwali Decor with Mixed Petals & Diyas _ Diwali Decor_ festive season vibe

Image 8

Diwali Decoration Ideas _ Festive & Creative Home Decor (2)

Image 9

Diwali Balcony Decor That Glows With Tradition & Elegance

Image 10

Diwali Balcony Decor That Glows With Tradition & Elegance

Image 11

+10 beautiful diwali decorations at home entrance Ideas For 2025

Image 12

Diwali Decoration Ideas _ Festive & Creative Home Decor (1)

Image 13

flower rangoli🪔

This Diwali, let children’s creativity shine as brightly as the festival lights! With these easy and beautiful Diwali lighting ideas, kids can enjoy fun, safe, and educational activities while adding sparkle to homes and schools. Celebrate Diwali with colors, happiness, and glowing lights that make the festival truly magical for every child.

Also Check - 

10+ Best Easy, Simple and Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Designs Ideas 

10+ Easy Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali 

दीपावली पर निबंध: 10 लाइन, 150, 300, 500, 1000 शब्दों में


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News