SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

10+ Easy Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali​ for School Students and Children

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 16, 2025, 11:33 IST

Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali: Check 10 easy and beautiful rangoli ideas for students to try at home or school with parents and teachers. Celebrate Diwali with creativity and devotion.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
10+ Easy Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali for School Students
10+ Easy Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali for School Students

Students looking for 10 easy Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali can check here for creative and simple ideas to decorate their homes and schools. Parents can guide their children in making these colorful designs, while teachers can use them for school decoration activities or art competitions. 

Diwali is a festival of lights, joy, and devotion, and creating beautiful rangolis is a special way to welcome Goddess Laxmi, who symbolizes wealth and prosperity. These easy and attractive rangoli designs not only make your surroundings look festive but also bring positivity and happiness. Check the list below to find the best Laxmi Mata Rangoli designs for Diwali that students can easily try at home or school.

Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali

1

1

2

2

3

3

4

4

5

5

6

6

7

7

8

8

9

9

10

10

These Laxmi Mata Rangoli designs for Diwali are perfect for students to express their creativity while celebrating the festival. By making these beautiful patterns, children can welcome Goddess Laxmi with devotion, spread positivity, and add a colorful touch to their Diwali celebrations.

Also Check:

10+ Best Easy, Simple and Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Designs Ideas

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News