NID DAT 2026 Registration Closes Today, Correction Window Opens Tomorrow at admissions.nid.edu

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 1, 2025, 10:19 IST

NID DAT 2026 application window closes today. Eligible candidates can complete the online application form on the official website - admissions.nid.edu

Key Points

  • Last date to apply for NID DAT 2026 is December 1, 2025
  • NID DAT application correction window to be available from December 2 to 4, 2025
  • NID DAT 2026 Prelim exams on December 21, 2025

NID DAT 2026: The National Institute of Design will close the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID-DAT) 2026 application window today, December 1, 2025. According to the notification provided, the link to apply for NID DAT 2026 will be available until 11:59 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams must complete the registration and application process within the given deadline. 

The last date for candidates to make changes to their NID DAT 2026 application is December 4, 2025. Only those candidates who have completed their NID DAT 2026 applications will be able to make changes. 

NID DAT 2026 application link is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also apply for NID DAT 2026 through the direct link given here.

NID DAT 2026 Application - Click Here

NID DAT 2026 Application: Steps to Apply

The NID DAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to apply. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2026 registration link

Step 3: Fill out all necessary details

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the NID DAT 2026 application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

NID DAT 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for NID DAT 2026 below

Applications commence

September 11, 2025

Last date for submitting online applications

11:59 pm (midnight) Monday,  01 December 2025

Window to edit the application forms

4 pm Tuesday, 02 December 2025 to  11:59 pm (midnight) Thursday, 04 December  2025

Download Admit Cards for DAT Prelims

4 pm Thursday, 11 December 2025

DAT Prelims Exam

Sunday, 21 December 2025

DAT Prelims Result BDesign

4 pm. Tuesday, 07 April 2026

DAT Prelims Exam Result MDesign

4 pm. Tuesday, 17 February 2026

