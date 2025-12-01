NID DAT 2026 Registration Closes Today, Correction Window Opens Tomorrow at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2026: The National Institute of Design will close the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID-DAT) 2026 application window today, December 1, 2025. According to the notification provided, the link to apply for NID DAT 2026 will be available until 11:59 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams must complete the registration and application process within the given deadline.

The last date for candidates to make changes to their NID DAT 2026 application is December 4, 2025. Only those candidates who have completed their NID DAT 2026 applications will be able to make changes.

NID DAT 2026 application link is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also apply for NID DAT 2026 through the direct link given here.

NID DAT 2026 Application - Click Here