Diwali School Holidays 2025 in MP: School Closed for Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja on These Dates

Diwali School Holidays 2025 in MP: Diwali is one of the most vibrant and eagerly awaited festivals in India, and Madhya Pradesh students are no exception. In 2025, schools in MP will remain closed for Diwali (Deepavali) and Govardhan Puja, giving students the perfect opportunity to celebrate these festivals with family and friends.

These holidays not only offer a break from studies but also allow students to participate in cultural traditions, creative activities, and festive rituals safely. From decorating homes with rangoli and lights to learning about the spiritual significance of Diwali, students can make the most of this festive season while staying safe and enjoying quality time with loved ones.

Diwali School Holidays List 2025 in MP

Madhya Pradesh students can look forward to celebrating the vibrant festivals of Diwali and Govardhan Puja in 2025. Schools will remain closed on these days, giving students and teachers a chance to enjoy the festivities with their families.