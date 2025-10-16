Diwali School Holidays 2025 in MP: School Closed for Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja on These Dates

Diwali School Holidays 2025 in MP: Diwali is one of the most vibrant and eagerly awaited festivals in India, and Madhya Pradesh students are no exception. In 2025, schools in MP will remain closed for Diwali (Deepavali) and Govardhan Puja, giving students the perfect opportunity to celebrate these festivals with family and friends.
These holidays not only offer a break from studies but also allow students to participate in cultural traditions, creative activities, and festive rituals safely. From decorating homes with rangoli and lights to learning about the spiritual significance of Diwali, students can make the most of this festive season while staying safe and enjoying quality time with loved ones.
Diwali School Holidays List 2025 in MP
Madhya Pradesh students can look forward to celebrating the vibrant festivals of Diwali and Govardhan Puja in 2025. Schools will remain closed on these days, giving students and teachers a chance to enjoy the festivities with their families.
|
Festival
|
Date
|
Day
|
Number of Holidays
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
20.10.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
Govardhan Puja
|
21.10.2025
|
Tuesday
|
1
Activities Students Can Do to Enjoy Diwali School Holidays 2025 Safely
Students can make the most of their Diwali school holidays by engaging in fun, creative, and safe activities at home. These activities not only bring joy but also help them celebrate the festival responsibly with family and friends.
-
Decorate Your Home with Rangoli and Lights: Students can create colorful rangoli designs and decorate their homes with diyas and LED lights to celebrate Diwali safely.
-
Make Handmade Gifts and Cards: Crafting gifts or greeting cards for family and friends adds a personal touch to celebrations.
-
Cook Simple Festive Recipes: With adult supervision, students can try making sweets and snacks, enjoying the festive flavors safely.
-
Engage in Cultural Activities: Participate in storytelling, dance, or music sessions at home to learn more about Diwali traditions.
-
Celebrate with Family at Home: Spend quality time with family members, playing games or watching festive movies, while avoiding crowded places.
-
Practice Firework Safety: If using fireworks, students should always have adult supervision, wear protective gear, and follow safety rules to prevent accidents.
-
Learn About the Festival’s Significance: Use the holidays to read books or watch videos explaining Diwali’s history and spiritual meaning.
These Diwali school holidays in MP give students the perfect chance to celebrate safely, enjoy festive traditions, and spend quality time with family.
